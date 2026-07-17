Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
21h

Now it will sound better when millions of people have “anomalous health effects” from the 5/6g rather than Havana syndrome. The more obscure the better to cover the tracks

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
9h

The whole legal/governmafia system promotes so many unEthical things. This so clearly describes some of the unEthical shenanigans They pull, messing with Us and Humanity at large.

I cannot consent to that whole legal/governmafia mess in the least! They target Individuals, too...

My Targeted Individual Story (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/my-targeted-individual-story

I hope enough of Us grasp that all governmafias are for-profit corp(se)orations, masquerading as being "Our governments." Holding "elections" to maintain the illusion We have a say in who They appoint to Their offices.

That We are being played. Literally. What We see on Plato's cave wall (Our screens, in the "news") is a performance They put on to cast Their sandy hooks into Our emotions and drag Us where They want Us.

And seeing that, We all withdraw consent and stand sovereign on Ethical ground - under the three Laws of Ethics (the ONLY Laws; everything in the legal system is a legalate, called "laws" to get Us to think We MUST obey).

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

Calling a Legalate a Law (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/calling-a-legalate-a-law

If You Are Not Ethical, You Are Not Worth Your Salt! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/if-you-are-not-ethical-you-are-not

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