Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Joel Bruce Wallach's avatar
Joel Bruce Wallach
11hEdited

Excellent and insightful! These are the missing pieces needed for assisting those in the neurodivergent world. When the toxins are removed as well, such as the seed oils, glyphosate, additives, heavy metals, and EMF fields, the principles outlined in this article will provide a truly comprehensive program for centered embodiment.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
12h

An excellent piece on autism! Thank You!

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