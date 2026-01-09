The last few days of news have felt wrong. Not just overwhelming or depressing, but oddly artificial, like everything is being dialed up at the same time on purpose. Every headline is urgent. Every story demands an emotional response. And after a while, you stop reacting and start wondering whether any of it is even real.

We are suddenly being warned about some MEGA horrid bad juju flu again, as if fear needs to be reintroduced on a schedule. At the same time, there is this dramatic story about a major figure from Venezuela supposedly being captured. I think they are saying it is Maduro. What makes it hard to take seriously is that the footage being pushed around is wildly inconsistent. The clips are presented as if they are happening at the same moment, yet the guy is wearing completely different outfits. Different jackets, different pants, different everything. It is almost comical. It looks less like live reporting and more like a montage stitched together without much care.

Then there is the nonstop stream of mass shooting stories and police related incidents, pushed out in rapid succession. We are expected to immediately absorb them, react emotionally, and move on to the next one. The same images are replayed over and over until they lose all context and become pure sensation. At some point it stops feeling like information and starts feeling like conditioning. I am honestly at the point where I do not even know what I am supposed to believe anymore, and I am tired of being asked to emotionally participate in stories that may or may not be what they are being presented as.

And now, right on cue, we are told there are protests everywhere in response to all of it. Again. The pattern is familiar. The atmosphere feels like a rerun of previous periods of chaos, when the volume of the news made it nearly impossible to slow down and ask basic questions. It creates this strange pressure to trauma bond with the media, to collectively grieve or rage in real time, even though the underlying facts are often unclear or shifting.

That is the part that feels the most manipulative. The assumption that we owe the news our nervous systems.

While all of this is happening, something far less emotional but far more consequential is unfolding quietly in the background. The Supreme Court is on the verge of deciding whether Trump’s sweeping tariffs were even legal to begin with.

This matters more than most of what is dominating the headlines. Trump used an old emergency law to impose massive tariffs on imports, essentially bypassing Congress. Lower courts have already said he went beyond what that law allows. If the Supreme Court agrees, the fallout could be enormous. Companies could seek refunds for huge sums of money (which means no $2,000 check from Trump for you my friend). Markets could react in a major way. And I can’t help but think this wasn’t all done on purpose to actually screw with our economy even more. When I go to the store and buy eggs and it feels like I am paying $100 for nothing when I go grocery shopping…has any president really helped the economy over the last few years? I think not.

This is a structural question about power, money, and who actually makes economic decisions in this country. And yet it is barely discussed compared to the endless cycle of fear driven stories that dominate the feed.

It makes me wonder whether the chaos is accidental or simply convenient. Convenient to keep people emotionally exhausted. Convenient to keep attention fragmented. Convenient to ensure that when something genuinely important happens, most people are too overwhelmed to notice.

I do not really believe we live in a clean two party system anymore. It feels more like one system with rotating characters, all operating within the same boundaries. When those boundaries are at risk of being exposed, the noise level everywhere else seems to spike.

So what happens if the Supreme Court rules those tariffs were illegal. What happens if billions of dollars have to be returned. What happens to public trust when people realize how casually enormous decisions were made.

I do not have clear answers. But I am increasingly unwilling to let the media conscript my emotions on demand, especially when so much of what we are shown feels staged, recycled, or incomplete.

At this point, the most reasonable response might be skepticism.

Not apathy. Not denial. Just a refusal to keep trauma bonding with a system that has not earned our trust.

And maybe that, more than anything else, is what feels truly threatening. We shall see how the court ruling pans out today. Maybe the media will calm down after for a bit? Maybe not. Maybe this will be another black swan event right in our faces. Good times.