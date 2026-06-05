I used to be one of those people who thought we had completely lost the plot when it came to parenting. Everywhere you look, there is a toddler glued to a screen. Restaurants, grocery stores, waiting rooms, airplanes. It seemed like the modern solution to every parenting challenge was to hand a child a tablet and hope for the best. I would see people joking that iPads were the new babysitters and think, honestly, they might have a point. Then I learned about Godfrey’s Cordial and suddenly the screen time debate felt a lot less dramatic.

For those who have never heard of it, Godfrey’s Cordial was one of the most popular patent medicines in England for well over a century. It was marketed as a remedy for restless, fussy infants, but when you dig into what was actually in it, the whole thing starts to sound less like medicine and more like something out of a dark comedy. The key ingredient was laudanum, which is essentially opium dissolved in alcohol. In other words, Victorian parents were not distracting their babies. They were sedating them. A teaspon of silence.

What struck me most was how openly this was discussed at the time. There was no elaborate medical explanation about balancing energies or restoring health. One of the main reasons for using Godfrey’s Cordial was that it kept babies quiet. Mothers working long hours in factories or agricultural labor could give it to their infants and get through the workday with fewer interruptions. Nurses and baby minders reportedly used it for similar reasons. If you needed a child to sleep longer, cry less, and demand less attention, there was a bottle for that. And not some obscure bottle tucked away in the corner of a pharmacy. This stuff was sold in enormous quantities. The parent struggle bus for some alone time with 13 kids must have been pretty pressing back in the day.

The original formula dates back to the early eighteenth century, and after its creator died, competing versions spread throughout England. By the nineteenth century, it had become a household name. Analyses of the formula found a mixture that included alcohol, ginger, sassafras oil, opium tincture, and other ingredients that sound more like the contents of a traveling snake oil wagon than something intended for infants.

The really astonishing part is that concerns about infant deaths linked to these products were not some modern discovery. Doctors, reformers, and investigators were raising alarms long before serious restrictions were put in place. Cases of opium poisoning in children were well known. Reports connected excessive use of these medicines to illness and death. Yet the products remained widely available for decades and is still around in a more synthetic street version for older people today.

Reading through the history, I kept waiting for the moment where authorities stepped in and said, “Perhaps we should stop selling respiratory depressing narcotic syrups for babies.” Instead, what you find are repeated attempts at regulation, lobbying efforts against those regulations, loopholes for patent medicines, and years of delay. Human nature apparently has not changed very much over the past couple hundred years. Today the drug is readily available and is quite popular with the older crowd now as evidence by the Fentanyl fold craze seen on streets nationwide.

What makes the whole story so fascinating is that it completely scrambles our assumptions about the past. We tend to imagine earlier generations as somehow more natural, more connected to traditional wisdom, and less dependent on artificial solutions. Yet here was an entire culture that normalized giving opium based products to infants because it made life easier for adults. Suddenly, the image of a toddler watching cartoons on a tablet while their exhausted parent drinks coffee in peace does not seem quite so shocking. In fact, the more I read about Godfrey’s Cordial, the more I found myself laughing at the endless nostalgia people have for the “good old days.” Every generation seems convinced that the next generation is ruining children. Today, people argue about screen time. A century and a half ago, many parents were using products that literally contained opium to shut their kids up.

That does not mean every infant death during that period can be blamed on Godfrey’s Cordial. History is more complicated than that. Poverty, malnutrition, poor sanitation, and countless other factors played major roles in childhood mortality. Still, when a product containing opium was routinely given to babies, often in households with little understanding of dosing or toxicity, it is difficult not to wonder how much damage was attributed to vague illnesses when the culprit may have been sitting right there on the shelf. The entire story has changed the way I think about modern parenting debates. I still do not love the idea of screens raising children. But whenever someone starts talking about how much better parents had it in the past, I think about Victorian England, a crying infant, and a bottle of sweetened opium syrup marketed as a practical household solution.

Compared to that, screentime is now looking a little less harmless.