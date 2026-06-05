Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
5h

Also remember, that "HEROIN" was the legal, patented, trademarked BRAND NAME product from the German "Bayer" chemical company, starting in the late 1890's....

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

And of course... The motive to lobby and push against any regulation is... Profit. Money. So many ills are kept going for that reason. I discuss a solution to that ghastly, dangerous and archaic tool here:

Money – An Article on Usury and My Response (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-an-article-on-usury-and-my

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