The Wellness Company's News Narrative NetworkRecap of all the things by Wretched WatchmenMe StuffMay 04, 2026111Share111Share
Thanks for the link to the W, Watchman. I had never heard him before.
I'm only a few minutes in with his intro and monologue and I notice the background graphics.
I may become curious of what he's saying.
The one in particular that really caught my eye is the Ca. license plate 'OUTATIME'.
I first saw the context and possible meaning from SMHP.
Also on this platform.
Been watching many of his vids as well, he goes deep into signs and symbolism.
Funny thing is about the secret societies and symbolism is once you see it you not only can't unsee it but you wonder why you were never aware of this shit around you that's pumped into your pi-hole from all aspects of a social engineered society 24/7.
Here's a link to his site.
https://www.youtube.com/@ShakingMyHeadProductions-1
ps Great research on the Cog-cities post. I'm only about half way thru.
You certainly compiled a lot of info in a short time. Anf I enjoy your delivery as well.
Also saw your AI post, haven't opened it yet. But as you might surmise they want everything linked with AI, of all the negative one that I found the most compelling is it eliminates responsibility from any party.
Brian below also does great research.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/most-accurate-location-tracking-tech-on-the-planet-and-gps-alternative-unveiled-from-secretive-tech-company/?ct=YTo1OntzOjY6InNvdXJjZSI7YToyOntpOjA7czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxO2k6MTgxMzt9czo1OiJlbWFpbCI7aToxODEzO3M6NDoic3RhdCI7czoyMjoiNjlmNzUyZjBiY2JmOTU1NzY2MzUzNiI7czo0OiJsZWFkIjtzOjY6IjgzODcyNCI7czo3OiJjaGFubmVsIjthOjE6e3M6NToiZW1haWwiO2k6MTgxMzt9fQ%3D%3D