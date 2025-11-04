By PIPR

10 July, 2025

Key points: The CIA studied the work of the Monroe Institute. “Gifted” children say they listened to Monroe meditation tapes during GATE sessions. The program appears to have been an extension of the intelligence community’s Project Star Gate.

RECOVERED MEMORIES

First there was Watergate. More recently, Gamergate. But what about GATEgate?

A growing number of Gen-Xers and Millennials are claiming to now recall strange school tests and pink drinks that wiped their memories.

Are these podcasters and influencers hoaxing, delusional, or unconsciously creating a collective false memory of something that didn’t happen?

For example, some unscrupulous characters are hawking membership to their GATE memories websites.

The trouble with the hoaxer etc. theory is the strengthening body of evidence.

GIFTED AND TALENTED…

The was no, single GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program. Rather, it was a top-down, federally-promoted idea formulated by the Department of Education. Individual states were left to implement GATE at public schools.

Some were called FLAG: Focus on Learning for the Academically Gifted. Others, TAG: Talented and Gifted. And so on.

The idea was to select supposedly creative and/or high-IQ children and train them to succeed in higher-education. (Of course, this mindset assumes that the IQ test is a good measure of intelligence and that not all children are uniquely creative.)

There was no strict formula for GATE. Some recall simply attending a “special class” once a week in which specific intelligence tests were administered. Others remember there being no tests because the GATE staff admonished testing as mere fact-memorization.

Just under seven percent of American children were enrolled in GATE between 2004 and ’14: or 5.1 million.

The millions of people enrolled in GATE or GATE-type programs over the last 50 years have mixed feelings. Some have fond memories, others less so. Disturbingly, a small number—perhaps thousands—remember very, very little of their experiences; except things not appropriate in educational settings.

…TURNS WEIRD

Over the last year or so, an increasing number of online personalities roughly in the 30-55 age range claim to have recovered patchy memories of being taken to somber rooms within their schools or into trailers parked outside and subjected to bizarre tests.

Some remember Zener cards; specific shapes designed to test for supposed extra-sensory perception. Others recall being forced to listen to Hemi-Sync tapes on uncomfortable headphones. Nearly all remember consuming a pinkish liquid and then…nothing.

Skeptics would say that kids who didn’t fit in at school and who suppressed a lot of their trauma are now forming a kind of collective, online bonding; making up memories to comfort each other and forming new identities in this age of mass atomization.

This may be true in some, or even many cases. But there is some evidence for the existence of such a program.

HISTORICAL EVIDENCE

Modern American education is linked to the military-industrial complex.

Disturbed by the USSR’s Sputnik, launched in 1957, the Eisenhower administration signed the National Defense Education Act (1958) as a way to sponsor programs that would help American children to intellectually compete with their Soviet counterparts.

Separately, the CIA’s MK-Ultra mind control program included Subproject 112: the use of over 3,000 children who were administered “occupational tests” in the form of games to help analysts understand how youngsters perceive status and vocation.

A few years later in the early-’60s, the Agency started studying the work of the Monroe Institute, which developed methods for altering consciousness. The Institute developed a meditation method called Gateway.

One of the Institute’s trainers, Joseph McMoneagle, worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency-CIA’s Project Star Gate: the infamous “remote viewer,” or psychic spying program.

Is it a coincidence, synchronicity, or agenda that Monroe’s enhanced consciousness program was called Gateway, the DIA-CIA project was Star Gate, and the educational training was GATE?

HOW G.A.T.E. WORKED

As noted, most GATE children remember their experiences and underwent no tests involving strange cards, sounds, or liquids. But what about the kids that did? Let’s call these experiences “Strange GATE” in order to distinguish them from conventional GATE.

If the testimonies are to be believed: Some of the “Strange GATE” children did not necessarily have particularly high IQs, though many did. They were not typically high-achievers.

Rather, the “Strange GATE” kids had above-average creative skills, strong spiritual awareness, and/or apparent ESP.

According to the now-grown-up “Strange GATE” children, adults not associated with the given school would show up in trailers or meet the selected children in designated rooms.

At present, there doesn’t seem to be any particular geographic pattern, though it is possible that some states had more “Strange GATE” programs per capita than others.

The children would be tasked with untangling a physical cord. They were asked to read Zener cards, which are associated with psychic ability. They would undergo “hearing tests” which were actually Monroe hypnosis/meditation types played through vintage headphones. They were made to consume a pink or violet drink or occasionally swallow tablets.

After drinking the liquid, the children remembered nothing. As adults, they still remember nothing.

SMOKING GUN…OF SORTS

In 1988, the Department of Education published a report by the Committee on Techniques for the Enhancement of Human Performance.

John A. Swets was Committee Chair at the time. The CIA says that the report was commissioned for the US Army.

So, a US Army report was published by the DoE.

On Hemi-Sync, the report says: “it is claimed that, by altering sound patterns, it is possible to alter states of awareness. Stated applications are in the areas of language learning, stress management, reading skills, and creativity and problem solving.”

Don’t these just sound like “Strange Gate” tests? It adds that Hemi-Sync covered:

“education (e.g., ‘77.8 percent of a class reported improvement in mental-motorskills’), health (early recuperation, lower blood pressure), psychotherapy (stress reduction, working with terminally ill patients, teaching autistic children).”

Education and autistic children. Thus proof that military- and intelligence-linked Hemi-Sync had been used on minors. But this is still not proof that it had been used in GATE specifically.

DEP. EDUCATION PROPOSED USING HEMI-SYNC AND ZENER CARDS

It would appear that the CIA -DIA Star Gate program ran from 1978 to 1995.

It is possible that in order to test the perceived ESP of children, certain minors were selected from public schools for secret Star Gate tests under the cover of GATE.

The Monroe Institute says that it was never “directly” involved in GATE programs.

It is possible that intelligence contractors working in education, such as individuals from New Age-type institutions, would administer the tests and drinks.

The US Department of Education confirms that at least in the 1980s, fluoride mouth rinse and tablets were given to schoolchildren, supposedly in the interest of dental hygiene.

In theory, memory-blocking chemicals added to water, such as norepinephrine, could have been given to the “Strange GATE” subjects under the cover of a fluoridation program.

DoE documents also confirm that consultants and educators also pushed for the use of Monroe’s “sound therapy,” supposedly to aid dyslexic and others with learning difficulties.

Other DoE papers prove that a variety of “spiritual” or New Age-type devices, including Zener cards, were brought into high school classrooms as educational aids for occult studies.

CONCLUSION

There is no government document confirming that intelligence agencies had any involvement in GATE.

However, there are multiple documents confirming that certain aspects of the “Strange GATE” program were connected to agency projects.

What we need now is corroborating evidence that Monroe tapes, Zener cards, and pink drinks were used in certain GATE programs.

Survivors are encouraged to contact us.