Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
11h

Speaking of China and Glyphosates…it turns out that Gut Biome is a most important mitigating factor. As Kiefer culture was an important anti cytokine storm factor with

Co Vi D 1984. As the mental health factor of the Enteric Gut Biome nervous system’s affects on brain hormonal balance is just beginning to be understood. Fermented Foods, who knew?

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/how-bacillus-subtilis-is-quietly?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2878303&post_id=197586858&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2aq0gw&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
12h

They know the Empire is falling fast

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