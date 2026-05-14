Trump Brings a Slew of Executives to China 2026 is shaping up to be a fun yearMe StuffMay 14, 2026723Share723Share
Speaking of China and Glyphosates…it turns out that Gut Biome is a most important mitigating factor. As Kiefer culture was an important anti cytokine storm factor with
Co Vi D 1984. As the mental health factor of the Enteric Gut Biome nervous system’s affects on brain hormonal balance is just beginning to be understood. Fermented Foods, who knew?
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/how-bacillus-subtilis-is-quietly?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2878303&post_id=197586858&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2aq0gw&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
They know the Empire is falling fast