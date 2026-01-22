Trump Pulls OutOf the World Health OrganizationMe StuffJan 22, 2026834ShareI did not have this on my 2026 Bingo card. 834Share
I had overlooked that he was going to pull out of the 65 other UN and non UN organizations. The WHO was the only one I knew. He pulled out on the last day. After a large part of the language had been provided by the US! This means: The US built a trap, then withdrew from it on the last day, so avoiding giving a timely warning signal to the other members, who were caught by surprise and remained entrapped - by regulations formulated by the US - but no longer applicable to the US! A bit like Churchill said that all Europe should be united (which it was and is now entrapped in an organism that has stricter and stricter rules), then withdrew. Both empires now free from what they arranged for the rest. I see a parallel there. Probably there exists some Chinese strategem that describes this kind of duping manoeuver. - I just realized I was actually referring to the US last moment rejection of the 2024 amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations. It is for those that the Biden admin provided lots of text.*) https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-rejects-who-pandemic-changes-global-health-rules-2025-07-18/
*) https://lc.org/newsroom/details/052522-who-withdraws-of-bidens-amendments-to-ihr-1
Proving once again that the US does not pay attention to any "International" body that they do not control. (see also: ICC with War Crime charges against Bibi).
And the entire WHO IHR was a Red Herring psy op to get people to NOT SEE that the USG's goal was to vaccinate the world for the alleged rogue virus.
Source: USG