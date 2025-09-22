Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

sourapples
3h

Trump is just an orange meatsuit that Peter Thiel wears

Alamo Dude
3h

All tools inside space-linear time are Duality Dual use. Per the Old Cherokee, the wolf that wins how they are used, Good or Evil, depends on which internal wolf we feed.

Fire arms, bio-medical, chemical, nuclear, and now A. I. Cyber. It would be naïve to think if Americans somehow put our A. I. genie back in the bottle, that some how psychopath Atheist Communists with Google’s FireFly social scoring Digital Prison will just NIMBY stay “over there”. The worst thing you can do when you find your self in Hell is stop. Speed up through it! Ski faster in front of the avalanche!

To those worried about “they will use this against us when they get power back”, I say, they already did, so ski faster and don’t let them back in. This is now war, not politics. If we want to survive, there is no second place in war. Ask Hamas.

“Them” in charge;

Operation CrossFire Hurricane

J6

Covid

Operation Arctic Frost

Charlie Kirk

Ski Faster…and Pray. 🙏🙏🙏

