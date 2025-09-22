Today’s Executive Order builds upon these past successes and clears a path for the United States to act decisively to retain leadership in AI, rooted in free speech and human flourishing.

President Trump also took executive action in 2020 to establish the first-ever guidance for Federal agency adoption of AI to more effectively deliver services to the American people and foster public trust in this critical technology.

President Trump signed the first-ever Executive Order on AI in 2019 recognizing the paramount importance of American AI leadership to the economic and national security of the United States.

CONTINUING PRIORITIZATION OF AI: President Trump has made American leadership in AI a priority and is now building on his actions during his first administration.

It further directs the White House to revise and reissue OMB AI memoranda to departments and agencies on the Federal Government’s acquisition and governance of AI to ensure that harmful barriers to America’s AI leadership are eliminated.

The order directs the development of an AI Action Plan to sustain and enhance America’s AI dominance, led by the Assistant to the President for Science & Technology, the White House AI & Crypto Czar, and the National Security Advisor.

American development of AI systems must be free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas. With the right government policies, the United States can solidify its position as the leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans.

This Executive Order establishes the commitment of the United States to sustain and enhance America’s dominance in AI to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.

ENHANCING AMERICA’S AI LEADERSHIP: The United States must act decisively to retain leadership in AI and enhance our economic and national security.

Calls for departments and agencies to revise or rescind all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken under the Biden AI order that are inconsistent with enhancing America’s leadership in AI.

Revokes the Biden AI Executive Order which hampered the private sector’s ability to innovate in AI by imposing government control over AI development and deployment.

The Biden AI Executive Order established unnecessarily burdensome requirements for companies developing and deploying AI that would stifle private sector innovation and threaten American technological leadership.

President Trump is fulfilling his promise to revoke Joe Biden’s dangerous Executive Order that hinders AI innovation and imposes onerous and unnecessary government control over the development of AI.

September 17, 2025

US tech giants have pledged more than £31 billion in fresh UK investment as part of a landmark “Tech Prosperity Deal” signed during President Donald Trump’s second state visit to Britain.

The agreement, framed as the first ever UK–US technology pact, brings together ambitions in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power—with promises of tens of thousands of new jobs and regional economic renewal.

However, the investment sparked fresh concerns over digital sovereignty, governance and energy use, with the government’s former data officer warning today that the UK was in danger of “laying the foundations of other countries’ successful technologies.”

The headline announcement came from Microsoft, which confirmed a £22 billion ($30bn) programme of investment over four years.

Chief among the projects is the country’s largest-ever supercomputer, to be built in Loughton, Essex, in partnership with British infrastructure firm Nscale.

That site had been floated earlier in the year by the UK government, but the involvement of Microsoft marks a major new financial and technical commitment.

“We are doubling down on our investment in the UK, investing more than $30 billion over four years, including building the country’s largest supercomputer,” said Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO.

Nadella told the BBC on Radio 4’s Today programme this morning that Britain’s sluggish economy could see a significant productivity lift from these investments: “You can never predict when it will happen. It may happen faster than 10 years, maybe five—but there’s no shortcutting the time for diffusion. And organisations will need to change the processes that adjust to these new levels of productivity.”

Pressed on whether the UK risked losing data sovereignty in the face of US ownership of its digital backbone, Nadella insisted: “We are making investments on UK soil. AI factories, cloud factories that are very much part of UK infrastructure. You have trust in US tech to create more tech for the UK, US and the world.”

And when asked about the energy consumption of new data centres, Nadella argued that the benefits outweighed the concerns: “When there are better education outcomes or healthcare or public sector more efficient, small businesses more productive, multinationals more competitive—that is the ultimate social rationale. The growth is high, but [these are] probably the most efficient uses of energy in terms of the surplus it creates.”…