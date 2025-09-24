Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
4h

Tylenol and ibuprofen are both glutathione inhibitors. So you take a vaccine or whatever source of toxin and then your body responds with inflammation, fever, pain so you take the Tylenol and bam even less glutathione so less ability to fight the toxins

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture