In the dark annals of past and recent medical history, there are stories that shock the conscience. One such narrative is the exploitation of vulnerable children, adults with disabilities, and others as unwitting subjects of medical experimentation.

This sinister chapter began in the 1980s with the use of children in foster care as test subjects for experimental HIV medications, including AZT. Fast forward to today, and we find a chilling echo: vulnerable individuals, including those with disabilities, and possibly still children in foster care, being subjected to COVID vaccination campaigns with minimal oversight or any real informed consent.

During the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, pharmaceutical companies and researchers sought desperately for effective treatments. Among the most vulnerable were children in foster care. They were subjected to trials of drugs like AZT, which were not only experimental but often proved harmful. Many faced severe side effects, including organ damage and death. Shockingly, some experiments continued even after it was clear the drugs were harmful, highlighting the disregard for their well-being.

Decades later, history repeats itself in a different guise. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the urgency to develop vaccines led to shortcuts in safety protocols. Once again, children in foster care, adults with disabilities, and other vulnerable individuals found themselves in the crosshairs of medical experimentation.

Institutionalized settings such as group homes became testing grounds for COVID vaccines. Despite lacking the ability to provide true informed consent, these individuals were vaccinated without proper oversight or consideration of potential risks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, prominent figures in both the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic, played significant roles in these situations. Fauci, as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was involved in promoting the use of AZT in HIV/AIDS treatment, despite its harmful effects on children and adults.

Dr. Birx began her career with the Department of Defense as a military trained clinician in immunology, focusing on HIV/AIDS vaccine research. Birx, a renowned AIDS researcher, also played a key role in HIV/AIDS research and later served as a coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parallels between these two periods of medical exploitation are stark. In both cases, vulnerable individuals were seen as expendable, their lives deemed less valuable than the pursuit of posited scientific progress. They were denied agency, their bodies used as mere vessels for experimentation.

Moreover, these injustices highlight systemic failures in protecting the most vulnerable members of society. The foster care system, already plagued by issues of neglect and abuse, failed to safeguard the well-being of children and adults with disabilities entrusted to its care.

Similarly, the healthcare system, driven by profit motives and the quest for medical breakthroughs, prioritized expedience over ethics.

It's not just children who have suffered. Adults with disabilities have also been subjected to medical exploitation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, under the guise of Operation Homebound for instance, reportedly went around vaccinating disabled adults without real advocacy fighting for their rights or obtaining informed consent for COVID-19 vaccines. How many programs like this existed nationally or globally?

The lack of accountability and transparency surrounding these experiments is alarming. In the case of HIV medication trials, records were often incomplete or destroyed, making it difficult to comprehend the extent of the harm inflicted. Similarly, with COVID vaccines, there's little public scrutiny or investigation into the outcomes for these vulnerable individuals.

While statistics on the exact number of deaths resulting from these experiments may be difficult to ascertain, numerous reports and studies have highlighted the devastating impact. In the case of HIV medication trials, it's estimated that hundreds, if not thousands (or more), of children suffered adverse effects, including death. Similarly, reports of adverse reactions and deaths following COVID-19 vaccination in vulnerable populations continue to emerge, yet there has been insufficient investigation into these cases.

As we reflect on these dark chapters of medical history, we must confront uncomfortable truths about the treatment of marginalized communities. We must demand accountability for past atrocities and ensure that such abuses are never repeated.

The exploitation of children in foster care, adults with disabilities, and other vulnerable individuals for medical experimentation is a stain on our collective conscience.

It's a reminder that the most vulnerable among us deserve the utmost protection and respect, not exploitation in the name of scientific progress. Only by acknowledging these injustices can we hope to prevent them from happening again.