Did you know that the vast majority of vitamins and supplements (including dietary supplements for human and animal consumption) on the market today don’t tend to be manufactured by the brands selling them? Instead, these companies rely on a handful of global chemical giants to supply the raw compounds. This hidden side of the supplement industry reveals a complex web of suppliers, manufacturers, and global interests, often unknown to consumers. The transparency of this supply chain is a critical issue, especially with the rise of drop-ship companies. What you believe to be natural and healthy might not be as straightforward as it seems.

Substances sourced from chemical companies for the vitamin and supplement industry aren't only found in the endless bottles or packages of these products; they can also be used in both human and animal food through the process of fortification. Fortification involves adding vitamins or dietary supplements to products to supposedly enhance their nutritional profile, which tends to includes synthetic versions or processed “natural” versions of the substances.

For example, many processed foods like cereals, dairy products, and pet foods are fortified with vitamins such as B12, D, and A. These synthetic vitamins are purported to compensate for nutrient losses during processing and storage, providing essential nutrients that may otherwise be lacking. While fortification supposedly aims to improve public health by preventing deficiencies, there is ongoing debate about its effectiveness and potential health impacts. Some critics argue that reliance on synthetic vitamins might not provide the same benefits as naturally occurring nutrients and could potentially contribute to health issues rather than resolve them.

Some of the Top Vitamin and Mineral Suppliers

BASF (Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik), originally an acronym for Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik, is a German multinational chemical company and the largest chemical producer in the world. Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, BASF operates in a variety of sectors including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, and agricultural solutions. The company is known for its innovation and sustainability initiatives, providing products that cater to numerous industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. BASF is committed to creating chemistry for a sustainable future by balancing economic success, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

A few Brands who may Have or are Still Utilizing BASF as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : GNC : Vitamin A, E (Synthetic) Nature Made : Vitamin D, B complex (Synthetic) Herbalife : Vitamin A, E (Synthetic)

Health Implications: Synthetic vitamins may not be as easily absorbed as “natural” vitamins, and long-term effects of synthetic additives are still “under research”. Image from https://www.drberg.com/blog/avoid-these-synthetic-vitamins

Lonza Group (Lonza Group AG) a Swiss multinational headquartered in Basel, operates in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and nutrition sectors. It has major facilities in Europe, North America, and South Asia. Over the 20th century, Lonza transitioned from hydroelectricity and C2 chemistry to nitrogen chemistry, petrochemistry, and finally into fine chemistry and biochemistry.

Location : Basel, Switzerland

Founded : 1897 in the small Swiss town of Gampel

Supplies : B complex vitamins, amino acids, and various minerals

Nature of Vitamins : Primarily synthetic

Notable Clients : Pfizer, Bayer, Nestlé Health Science

Global Ties : Lonza collaborates with various global health organizations and the WEF and adheres to the principles of Agenda 2030 Image from https://www.weforum.org/organizations/lonza-group/

Leadership : Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, former CEO of Lonza, has represented Lonza at WEF discussions before he transitioned to his new role at Cytiva. Image from https://www.chemanager-online.com/en/news/pierre-alain-ruffieux-new-ceo-lonza

History : Started as a hydroelectric power producer, Lonza has evolved into a key player in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Image from https://www.dreamstime.com/basel-switzerland-march-lonza-group-swiss-multinational-chemicals-biotechnology-company-headquartered-basel-lonza-image175961927

Controversies : Lonza has been scrutinized for its environmental practices and for labor issues at some of its global facilities.

A few Brands who may Have or are Still Utilizing Lonza as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : Pfizer : B complex (Synthetic) Bayer : Amino acids (Synthetic) Nestlé Health Science : Various minerals (Synthetic) Moderna : Not vitamins or supplements, but in May 2020, Lonza and Moderna announced a ten-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable the manufacture of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and additional Moderna products in the future. Just an FYI.

Health Implications: Synthetic vitamins and minerals may have lower bioavailability compared to their natural counterparts, which could impact their effectiveness. Image from https://explore.globalhealing.com/what-is-bioavailability/

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. specializes in functional chemicals, focusing on nutritional, aroma, and polymer chemicals. It handles R&D, production, sales, and service, offering solutions in over 100 countries across various sectors including human and animal nutrition, personal care, and environmental protection. Ranked among China’s top fine chemical companies, NHU aims to lead the global functional chemical industry with its high-quality, green, and low-carbon products. Image from cnhu.com

Location : Xinchang, China

Founded : 1999

Supplies : Vitamin E, A, D, and biotin

Nature of Vitamins : Synthetic and “natural”

Merger: NHU recently partnered with Bota Bio to enhance their vitamin and supplement division. While Bota Bio provides high-quality, bioactive ingredients derived from natural sources, these substances often undergo additional processing before being included in NHU’s products. This processing can involve purification, formulation, and stabilization to ensure the ingredients meet quality and efficacy standards. Despite being natural in origin, the final products may still include synthetic elements or undergo synthetic processes to achieve the desired form, stability, and bioavailability. Image from https://www.cnhu.com/newsDetails/336/en

Global Ties : As part of China's expanding influence, NHU aligns with national goals that support global initiatives like Agenda 2030. Bota Biosciences has been named as one of the WEF’s Unicorn companies that contributes to the WEF’s initiatives and their respective industries.. Image from https://initiatives.weforum.org/innovator-communities/organization-details/bota-biosciences/00168000003X2qEAAS

Leadership : Zhang Min, Chairman, plays a significant role in national industry associations that participate in global economic discussions.

History : A relatively young company, NHU has quickly risen to become a significant supplier in the global vitamin market.

Controversies : NHU has faced allegations of environmental pollution and safety violations in its manufacturing processes.

A few Brands who may Have or are Still Utilizing Zhejiang NHU as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : Nature's Bounty : Vitamin E (Synthetic) NOW Foods : Vitamin A (Synthetic) Nutrilite : Vitamin D, Biotin (Synthetic)



Health Implications: There are concerns about the safety and effectiveness of synthetic vitamins, with some studies suggesting they may not be as beneficial as natural forms.

5. Adisseo is a leading global company specializing in animal nutrition solutions, particularly in the production of feed additives and nutritional supplements for livestock. They provide a range of products, including vitamins, amino acids, and enzymes, aimed at enhancing the health and productivity of animals. Adisseo is part of the China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd., commonly known as China Blue Group, which is a major Chinese chemical company. As a subsidiary, Adisseo benefits from the extensive resources and research capabilities of China Blue Group, allowing it to maintain a significant presence in the global animal nutrition industry.

Location : Antony, France

Founded : 1939

Supplies : Vitamins A, D, E, B vitamins, and minerals

Nature of Vitamins : Synthetic

Notable Clients: Animal nutrition companies, some human supplement manufacturers

Global Ties: Engages with global food security initiatives and sustainable agriculture programs

Leadership : Jean-Marc Dublanc, former CEO of Adisseo, has been involved in global food industry forums. He was also honored at the Chinese Embassy with the 2022 Friendship Award. This prize, given by the Chinese government, represents the highest recognition for foreign experts who have made exceptional contributions to China’s modernization. Image from twitter

History : Started in 1939 as Alimentation Equilibrée, in 1971 became a division of Rhône-Poulenc, and then in 2006 became a part of the Bluestar Group. Currently Adisseo is a leader in animal nutrition and feed additives.

Controversies : Criticized for its environmental impact and animal welfare standards in production processes. A few Brands who may Have or are Still Utilizing Adisseo as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : Unknown specific human supplement brands Common in animal nutrition

Health Implications: Primarily serves animal nutrition, but products used in human supplements need to be evaluated for bioavailability and safety.

Evonik Industries is a global leader in specialty chemicals, known for its innovation and expertise across a wide range of industries. The company produces high-performance materials and chemicals used in diverse applications, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and consumer goods. Evonik Industries produces both human and animal vitamins and supplements. Some of these products are synthetic. They focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology. Image from https://stateofthedivisionblog.blogspot.com/2022/03/evonik.html

Location : Essen, Germany

Founded : 2007 (as Evonik, roots trace back to 1847)

Supplies : Amino acids, specialty minerals, and various vitamins

Nature of Vitamins : Synthetic and other types of vitamins and supplements

Global Ties : Active participant in WEF, promotes innovation in sustainable solutions. Image from https://www.weforum.org/organizations/evonik-industries-ag/

Leadership : Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, is involved in various global economic forums. Image from https://corporate.evonik.com/en/we-are-a-fundamental-part-of-the-solution-159270.html

History : Emerged from the restructuring of RAG, Evonik focuses on specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The RAG Group was a major German conglomerate known for its coal mining operations, which later transitioned to investment and funding activities. Evonik Industries, originally part of the RAG Group, became an independent entity after the spin-off, with the RAG Foundation now holding a significant stake in Evonik. Evonik Industries, through its historical roots and corporate lineage, can be indirectly linked back to the Holocaust and Zyklon B. Originally part of the RAG Group, Evonik's precursor companies were part of the broader German industrial landscape during World War II. Specifically, Degesch, a subsidiary of IG Farben, produced Zyklon B, the cyanide-based pesticide infamously used in Nazi gas chambers. IG Farben's extensive involvement with the Nazi regime and its war crimes during the Holocaust creates a historical connection, as some of its assets and operations eventually became integrated into the companies that formed the modern RAG Group and subsequently Evonik. Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Degesch

Beyond supplying vitamin and supplement ingredients, Evonik also played a significant role in both the supply and manufacturing of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. They provided essential lipid nanoparticles, crucial for encapsulating and delivering the mRNA in the vaccine. Additionally, Evonik's facilities were involved in the contract manufacturing of the vaccine's active ingredients, supporting the production and quality assurance processes needed for the vaccine's formulation.

Controversies : Faced legal challenges over antitrust issues and environmental regulations.

A few Brands who Have or are Still Utilizing Evonik as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : Widely used in pharmaceuticals Leading animal nutrition companies Leading supplement and vitamin companies

Health Implications: Quality of synthetic vitamins varies; some might not be as effective or bioavailable as natural counterparts. And they helped make the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Cargill, is a global food industry titan headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was founded in 1865 by William Wallace Cargill. Originally a grain storage business, it has evolved into one of the largest privately-held U.S. corporations, with a vast portfolio including agricultural, industrial, and nutritional products. Supplying synthetic and natural vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for animal nutrition, Cargill also produces animal feed, bioindustrial applications, food ingredients, and provides risk management solutions. The company is a key player in global food security and sustainability initiatives, influencing every stage of the agricultural supply chain.

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Founded: 1865 by William Wallace Cargill

Supplies:

Animal Nutrition: Animal feed additives Pre-mixes and base mixes Specialty ingredients Functional ingredients for gut health Minerals and vitamins Amino acids



Nature of Vitamins: Both synthetic and natural

Animal Nutrition: Animal feed producers Livestock farmers Pet food manufacturers



Global Ties: Cargill engages in numerous global food security initiatives and sustainability projects aligned with Agenda 2030. The company has a significant presence in global markets, influencing food supply chains worldwide

Leadership: David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO, actively participates in World Economic Forum (WEF) events. His leadership has been pivotal in steering Cargill towards sustainability and innovation.

History: Cargill is one of the largest privately-held corporations in the US. Originally focused on grain storage, it has diversified into a wide range of agricultural and industrial products over its long history.

Controversies:

Environmental Impact: Cargill has faced criticism for its role in deforestation, particularly in the Amazon rainforest, and for its greenhouse gas emissions.

Labor Practices: The company has been scrutinized for labor conditions, including issues related to worker safety and fair wages.

Role in Deforestation: Cargill's supply chain practices have been linked to deforestation, raising concerns among environmental groups and consumers.https://www.weforum.org/organizations/jubilant-bhartia-group/

Brands Utilizing Cargill as a Supplier (not comprehensive):

Animal Nutrition: Numerous global and regional animal feed and pet food manufacturers.

Health Implications: While Cargill’s natural vitamins are “generally” well-regarded, their synthetic variants may have varying levels of efficacy and bioavailability. The quality and effectiveness of these vitamins can differ based on their formulation and the specific needs of the consumers and animals. Image from https://careers.cargill.com/life-at-cargill/

Jubilant Life Sciences (The Jubilant Group) is an Indian multinational founded in 1978, operates in diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and specialty chemicals. The company is recognized for its expertise in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and offering contract research and manufacturing services. In addition to its pharmaceutical capabilities, Jubilant Life Sciences also manufactures vitamins and supplements, playing a crucial role in the supply chain for these products. Their comprehensive services and global reach make them a significant player in the healthcare and nutraceutical industries.

Location : Noida, India

Founded : 1978 by Shyam S. Bhartia and Hari S. Bhartia

Supplies : Vitamin B complex, folic acid, and vitamin C

Nature of Vitamins : Primarily synthetic

Global Ties : Engages in global pharmaceutical and nutrition initiatives, aligning with sustainable development goals Image from https://www.weforum.org/organizations/jubilant-bhartia-group/

Leadership : Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, is actively involved in various international business councils and global interests. Image from https://www.weforum.org/people/shyam-sunder-bhartia/

History : Starting as a chemicals company, Jubilant has grown into a key player in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

Controversies : Criticized for environmental pollution and labor issues in some of its manufacturing facilities.

A few Brands who may Have or are Still Utilizing Jubilant as a supplier (not a comprehensive list) : Pfizer : Vitamin B complex (Synthetic) Abbott : Folic acid (Synthetic) Bayer : Vitamin C (Synthetic)

Jubilant Life Sciences also signed a licensing deal with US-based Gilead Sciences for manufacturing Remdesivir. Image from https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/pharma/jubilant-life-sciences-announces-launch-of-jubi-r-remdesivir-for-the-treatment-of-covid-19/77341182

Health Implications: Synthetic vitamins from Jubilant may not be as bioavailable as natural forms, with varying levels of absorption and effectiveness.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global leader in agricultural processing and food ingredient manufacturing, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1902, ADM operates across various segments, including oilseeds, corn, and wheat processing, as well as the production of biofuels and specialty ingredients. The company is known for its extensive supply chain network, which spans from farm to table, allowing it to source raw materials and deliver “finished” products efficiently. ADM also plays a significant role in the vitamins and supplements sector, providing ingredients for both animal and human nutrition. Their range of products includes vitamins, minerals, and specialty ingredients used in dietary supplements, catering to diverse nutritional needs and emphasizing ADM's contribution to enhancing health across various applications. Image from https://seekingalpha.com/article/3916996-consider-archer-daniels-midland-after-dividend-raise