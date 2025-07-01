Welcome to the Surveillance State of Medicine. Where "safe and effective" was shouted from rooftops… while adverse events were quietly filed away in dusty databases. (Sage don’t come at me for this jabs bad post 😂🤣😹😆😄😜😹💀🙃😹😛😝😸🫢🫨)

Let’s talk about the “safety” systems you weren’t supposed to look too closely at — VAERS in the U.S., Yellow Card in the UK, EudraVigilance in the EU. These were meant to be early warning radars 🚨 for vaccine side effects. But during the “COVID-19” exercise? They turned into something else entirely: evidence collectors that were ignored.

🗂️ What Are These Systems Anyway?

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) – United States

Started: 1990

By: CDC and FDA

Purpose: A passive surveillance system where anyone — patients, doctors, nurses — can report adverse events after vaccinations. Sounds great, right? Until you realize it’s passive. No one goes hunting for truth. It just sits there, waiting for the damage to knock on the door.

Yellow Card Scheme – Great Britain

Started: 1964

By: UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Originally created after the thalidomide tragedy 😳 to catch drug side effects. Expanded later to include vaccines. Like VAERS, it's passive — you report it, they may or may not investigate.

EudraVigilance – 🇪🇺

Started: 2001

By: European Medicines Agency (EMA)

More advanced system meant to handle drug safety across EU member states. They collect detailed reports — but again, unless there’s massive red-flag volume, it flies under the radar.

🦠 Enter COVID-19: The Great Pharmaceutical Experiment

When the COVID-19 vaccines launched at warp speed (Operation Warp Speed wasn’t just a PR tagline — it was reality 🚀), these systems lit up like Christmas trees 🎄. Reports came flooding in:

Myocarditis in young men 💔

Menstrual irregularities in women 🩸

Neurological issues 🧠

Blood clots in healthy people 🩸

Etc…etc…etc..

VAERS? Bursting with reports.

Yellow Card? Thousands of accounts of shaking, seizures, and heart issues.

EudraVigilance? Echoing the same alarms.

So… what did public health authorities do?

Nothing. Or worse — they dismissed it all as minimal, normal, or rare.

“Correlation doesn’t equal causation.”

“It’s just a coincidence.”

“You’re anti-science if you ask questions.” 🙄

The systems weren’t broken. They were ignored — deliberately sidelined so the narrative could stay on track. This was chalked off as anecdotal and rare.

🧾 How Bad Did It Get?

By 2022, VAERS had received more reports of serious vaccine-related adverse events for COVID-19 shots than for all other vaccines combined over 30 years.

Let that sink in. 🧠

One vaccine campaign, and it overwhelmed the system. But instead of digging deeper, the data was minimized. Sanitized. Buried.

Yellow Card? Similar story.

Thousands of Brits reported tremors, paralysis, bleeding disorders and SO many other issues — but media coverage? A whisper in a wind tunnel. 🌪️

EudraVigilance? Showed consistent patterns across European nations. But again, "we found no signal of concern" was the party line.

🚫 These Systems Are Rigged for Inaction

They were never meant to be action-oriented. They’re designed as early warning tools — but without mandatory follow-up, they’re toothless tigers 🐯.

Worse, they put the burden of proof on the harmed.

Can’t prove your stroke was caused by the shot? Too bad.

Can’t get a diagnosis because your doctor refuses to link your symptoms to the jab? You’re just “anxious.” 😡

😷 COVID-19 Changed the Rules — Then Denied It

In the past, a handful of unexplained deaths or serious injuries would halt a vaccine rollout. With COVID-19? The bar was moved to the moon. 🌕

“The benefits outweigh the risks,” they repeated like a mantra — while millions posted their injuries on social media, only to be shadow-banned or flagged for “misinformation.”

🔍 So… What’s the Point of These Systems?

That’s the real question.

If reports don’t lead to action, if the data doesn’t trigger investigation, if the harmed are gaslit instead of heard…

What’s the damn point? 🤷‍♀️

We’re left with:

Public trust in freefall 📉

Medical surveillance systems with no teeth 🦷

Governments and regulators captured by pharma 💰

And worst of all — people who were harmed by these “safe and effective” injections who are still waiting to be believed.

🧨 Silent Systems, Silenced Voices

VAERS. Yellow Card. EudraVigilance.

They weren’t safety nets — they were suggestion boxes at a burning building. 🧯📬

They collected thousands of reports, flagged massive red alerts, and then… nothing. No emergency meetings. No public reckonings. No accountability. Just a quiet shrug from the agencies that built them.

They exist so governments can say, “See? We’re monitoring safety!” — while never actually doing anything with the data. It’s performance safety.

A placebo for public trust. 🫠

These systems didn’t fail during COVID.

They worked exactly the way they were designed to: to do nothing.