Anyone know what executive order this is talking about or what changes are being made????? Will this get rid of any historical "data" (evidence) from past HHS and stakeholder wrongdoings?????

Image from https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
Gender Identity stuff.
CDC Trump Executive Orders
The changes to the CDC website are being made to comply with President Trump's Executive Orders, specifically the January 20 Executive Orders titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government" and "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing".
These orders require the elimination of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and mandate that the government recognize only two sexes: male and female.
