“Millions of Americans understand why it is so important to be prepared. It is why so many Americans have stockpiled guns, ammo, food, and other supplies.
We know that the next crisis is just around the corner, and we know – sadly – that we simply can’t just trust the government to keep us safe. Each and every American has an obligation to do what they can to keep themselves and their families safe – no matter what happens.
While millions of Americans understand the need to be prepared, far too many are failing to stockpile one of the single most important items – prescription medication.
The truth is that almost no sector is more vulnerable than our healthcare system. Whether it is supply chain issues, cyber threats, the corrupting influence of big pharma, government overreach, drug bans, or the rising threat that global instability plays, the reality is that our healthcare system is in real trouble.
If you really want to be prepared, if you really care about keeping your family safe, then you should be stockpiling prescription medications – TODAY!”
Fight big pharma by buying big pharma…
I'm stockpiling chicken noodle soup and grass fed beef which is what I do anyway.
I forget where it was that I saw who this vigilante fox person is- some failed surgeon or something like that.
Maybe someone can confirm who this person is. Has quite a following and spews propaganda pretty much non-stop.
I've been anti-allo for well over 25 years.
So of course anti-vax is top of the list.
But what really chaffed my ass was not the freedom fighters that spoke badly about the Covid jab but made sure you knew they were not anti-vax, though it bothered me plenty.
It was the jab injured parties that went right back to where they got the injury for treatment.
Same as the abused going to get help from the abuser. Good luck to ya.
FFS's.