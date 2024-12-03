Tim Truth

Dr Mike Yeadon Ivermectin Anti-Fertility Bombshell: "Ivermectin Is One Of The Most Violent Fertility Toxins I've Ever Come Across"

Renowned pharmacologist Dr. Mike Yeadon has dropped a massive Ivermectin bombshell, calling it “one of the most violent fertility toxins” he’s ever seen. His comments were recorded back in June 2024 but were just posted yesterday on the Delingpod Live channel- sending a massive shock wave across the internet…