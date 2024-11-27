Share this postBodhisattvas BettyViralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreViralWorm Flu Me StuffNov 27, 202411Share this postBodhisattvas BettyViralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore143ShareMake Sure you Have Your Ivermectin/Stromectol/Mectizan on hand at all times (serious CDC/NIH face emoji). It’s the parasites after all. 11Share this postBodhisattvas BettyViralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore143Share
Viral looks like a pretty good comedy.
Might even get an academy or two.
Just don't look under the bed, the boogie man is hiding.
does RFK still have the brain worm?