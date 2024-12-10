Share this postBodhisattvas BettyVoices for VaccinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVoices for VaccinesThey Really Want you to get Vaccinated and get a Fast Pass so you can get Back to the Things you Love Me StuffDec 10, 202410Share this postBodhisattvas BettyVoices for VaccinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73ShareCan you hear the doublespeak? 10Share this postBodhisattvas BettyVoices for VaccinesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73Share
Yep. Perhaps My problem in life is that I am always direct, to the point, and do not embellish things... LOL! Rephrase... Lessee... It could be that the issue in advancing to better aspects in the experiences I have is intertwined with a persistence of failing to be round-about, dancing around, and not adding additional elements to what I present to Others.
How'd I do?
Sorry, the whole Monty this time;
Follow the $$$ back to the lawfare to protect the American Religion of pseudo science Scientism Grant $$$. The Founders of America came to escape the Tyranny of the Powers that 🐝 using Religion to cement their authority as some how Divinely bestowed. So they set up the Freedom OF Religion in Tandem with the No Establishment of an American Religion clauses. Anchored by the Declaration of Independence's Divinely bestowed Inalienable rights given not by men, but by God. Understanding that All Theocracies will turn into Lawfare Tyrannies. The same as the Scribes and Pharisees Lawfare that Crucified Jesus, before His resurrection.
The same lawyer moral relativity for power and $$$ Lawyers that Jesus warned us all about have managed to finally monopolize our Federal and State Checks and Balances in to over reaching lawfare power. Owning 100% of Judicial, Executive and about 85% of Legislative branches. And now have Established and Funded the American Religion of pseudo science Scientism. And it’s various Sects. In violation of the 1st’s Non Establishment Clause.
Pray it Forward, One Nation under God is the God of Life. Not a nation of the Cult of Death Scientism.