Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWas Forrest Gump a McNamara Moron?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWas Forrest Gump a McNamara Moron?Thanks to Nick Arons for Pointing This Out!Me StuffMar 25, 20255Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWas Forrest Gump a McNamara Moron?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62Share5Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWas Forrest Gump a McNamara Moron?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore62Share
Sadly it goes even deeper than THAT.
ALL people sent to play chess for their masters are SOULdiers or soulDIERS.
Pawns to be taken off the chessboard & discarded until the next game is SET up and more game pieces (souls) are put on the board.
Forest Gump is a REALLY deep decode & well worth the "time". :)
https://miri.substack.com/p/audio-tom-hanks-terminal-technocracy?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=384935&post_id=158989921&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=false&r=thdig&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email