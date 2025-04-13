Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWe Have a Major Societal and Public School ProblemCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWe Have a Major Societal and Public School ProblemMaybe MAHA Should fix This Before Food dyes!Me StuffApr 13, 20251Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWe Have a Major Societal and Public School ProblemCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThere’s something that needs to change. This breaks my heart.1Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWe Have a Major Societal and Public School ProblemCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare