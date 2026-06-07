Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

The whole legal system is ghastly. Making Ethical things illegal, and unEthical things legal. I cannot consent to that whole psychopathic legal/governmafia mess.

Ethically, the products sold should have every constituent labeled if there is any doubt about its safety, irrespective of percentage. If They say it's legal not to list anything under 2% but there are things that wreak havoc in Our systems if there is 0.5% (or whatever), We just don't know. An Ethical label would include glyphosate at any detectable level!

But of course, PROFIT!!! Gotta protect THAT! And mess with the People, when it's moneyed psychopaths involved - which is virtually always.

I had been buying organic blueberries from Trader Joe's. I loved them. They had shiny skin, ripened, became mushy, and did all the things blueberries are expected to do over time. I had switched because it was clear that the "organic" blueberries at Stop 'n' Shop had been treated with something akin to Apeel (though They said Apeel, specifically had not been used).

The last batch I got at Trader Joe's looked dusty on the surface. I was suspicious, but ate them for a few days. But then I noted... They did not ripen further, did not get mushy, just stayed the same.

I stopped eating them.

But I left them in the fridge for three weeks - a length of time that should have seen them completely mush out and start growing mold. They only developed slight give when squeezed. They, too, were being afflicted with something to "improve shelf life!"

I wrote to them and We'll see where that goes.

But it's legal to besmirch the crops to "improve shelf life" and still call them "organic." But it surely is NOT ethical!

Reply
Share
Anne's avatar
Anne
2h

And it's not just that it's a carcinogen - as if that wasn't bad enough - but it also obliterates your microbiome and damages your liver

Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture