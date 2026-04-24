Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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KNIGHTSTEMPLAR88's avatar
KNIGHTSTEMPLAR88
17h

80 degree weather one day to 40 degree another here

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Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
21h

Indeed, THEY! Oh but the dimming and seeding is just part of the overall apparatus. I created this 5min video after the last summer’s 4th of July flooding in central TX. It was identical to Helene and I rather easily proved that case.

https://rumble.com/v6vt1qr-texas-and-carolinas-smoking-gun-real-time-weather-modification.html

BTW, study the thumbnail which is exactly at the time of the massive flooding. What do you “see?”

Consider on July 3rd, that a man who loves to be the G.O.A.T announced the “one monstrous grotesque bill act” spell casting “This country is HOT!” (Which he continues to do as of this week). I knew to ask the question, “what does HOT mean” akin to his mantra of the Golden Age (which is straight from the occult).

https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/what-does-hot-mean

Now the Truth just ambushed you yet you did not recognize it (for you chose not to read it thus eat it).

But we can say THEY. Who are THEY? THEY are the Luciferian bloodline hierarchy families who rule this world going back to Gen 6:4.

THEY stole Jonah Rief (like an untold number of children) and It’s All About the Blood… from the Garden to the Golden Age.

https://whereisjonahrief.com/ItsAllAboutTheBlood

So what are you going to do?

With BOTH (aka ALL) feet firmly on the battlefield, we are strategically lopping off the low-hanging jackfruit? And we need many Many MANY FEARLESS FEET! …feat YOU!

https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/why-did-occult-childrens-book-author

Consider this your invitation to give up your life so that you may find it.

https://peter70x7.substack.com/p/suicided-by-pedophiles

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