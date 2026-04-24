We walked into one of my kiddo’s many classes last night with torando force wind that didn’t just feel breezy or annoying, it felt aggressive in a way that makes you stop and actually think about whether your car is going to be where you left it. It had that kind of force behind it, the kind that doesn’t feel normal for a random spring evening. At that point the forecast was still calling for rain and temperatures in the 50s, nothing dramatic, nothing that would make you think you were about to walk back out into something completely different.

An hour later we stepped outside and it was like the entire environment had flipped without warning. Snow was coming down hard, blowing sideways, sticking fast enough that you could watch the ground disappear as you stood there. It didn’t build into that. It didn’t gradually shift. It just arrived fully formed, like winter decided to reinsert itself in the middle of April and skip every step it usually takes to get there.

In the days leading up to this, the skies were crisscrossed with visible trail patterns that just hung there and spread. It’s been especially noticeable where we live. People have been coughing and sneezing nonstop. What had been clear blue skies, 70-degree days, and everything blooming suddenly flipped overnight into 30-degree weather with snow on the ground and everyone back in sweaters. This is the part that doesn’t sit right. There is a difference between unpredictable weather and a system that jumps from one state to another with no real lead-up. Spring weather can be messy, but messy usually still follows some kind of progression. You feel the air change, you see the clouds stack, there is a sense that something is moving in. What happened last night felt abrupt, compressed, almost like everything that should have taken hours got squeezed into minutes.

And now this morning it looks like the middle of winter. Not a light dusting that melts as soon as the sun comes up, but a full scene that belongs in January or February. Trees weighed down, ground covered, that quiet heaviness that comes with real snow sitting over everything like it belongs there, even though it clearly doesn’t given the time of year.

What makes it hit harder is the timing. By late April things have already shifted. Growth has started, trees have budded, everything has moved forward under the assumption that winter is over. Dropping a storm like that into this phase doesn’t just feel out of place, it actively works against what already started, which is why people who pay attention to crops and seasonal cycles don’t brush this kind of thing off as just another quirky day.

At some point we all have to stop pretending this is just random and look at what it’s actually doing. When you can go from clear skies and 70-degree days with everything blooming to freezing temps and snow overnight, right at the exact moment crops and trees have already committed to growing, that’s not just inconvenient, that’s destructive. That’s how you wipe out blossoms, lose fruit before it even forms, and set back entire growing cycles people depend on. You can call it whatever you want, but when it hits like this, out of sync, abrupt, and right when it does the most damage, it stops feeling like something you just shrug off and starts feeling like something people are going to have to start questioning a lot more seriously. And as I write this and look outside…it. is. snowing. again. 😒😑😤😠🙄😩😡😫

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