Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWEFS's Harari on AI and the "Useless Class"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWEFS's Harari on AI and the "Useless Class"Why are we Still Letting These People Make any Decisions for us?Me StuffAug 20, 202517Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWEFS's Harari on AI and the "Useless Class"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore36Share17Share this postBodhisattvas BettyWEFS's Harari on AI and the "Useless Class"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore36Share
They announced the plan years ago, and must have been planning it for decades...
Now that the Army, the National Guard, and ICE can be used against Americans, it's obvious that the "authorities" have prepared for popular resistance. Of course, some psyop that disrupts energy, food, or water, the total destruction of the USD and forcing the people into the slavery of the CBDC, can "solve the problem": people will BEG to be "rescued" by the same monsters who have been creating the global prison...
Many people fail to realize that preparing for the upcoming changes is more important than fiddling on their cell phones, but for that matter, what kind of power can they wield that would make a difference?
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-should-anyone-wake-up
Well, not all is lost, at least for those who can make their own decisions:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/reorganize-to-win-how-can-the-globalists
Harari and his eschatological messianic visions of the end of humanity. The pyscho-techno faith of Harari and devotion to capitalism. Nothing he says comes true or will even happen. What a pathetic shaman of technology and a vassal of the genocidal regime of Israel.