Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1d

They announced the plan years ago, and must have been planning it for decades...

Now that the Army, the National Guard, and ICE can be used against Americans, it's obvious that the "authorities" have prepared for popular resistance. Of course, some psyop that disrupts energy, food, or water, the total destruction of the USD and forcing the people into the slavery of the CBDC, can "solve the problem": people will BEG to be "rescued" by the same monsters who have been creating the global prison...

Many people fail to realize that preparing for the upcoming changes is more important than fiddling on their cell phones, but for that matter, what kind of power can they wield that would make a difference?

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-should-anyone-wake-up

Well, not all is lost, at least for those who can make their own decisions:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/reorganize-to-win-how-can-the-globalists

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
1dEdited

Harari and his eschatological messianic visions of the end of humanity. The pyscho-techno faith of Harari and devotion to capitalism. Nothing he says comes true or will even happen. What a pathetic shaman of technology and a vassal of the genocidal regime of Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture