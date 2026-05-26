The Temu Beavis and Butthead characters are prime AI graphics! Haha. This health and wellness stuff is getting a little too alien probey for my liking! Why do they always have to go there?

Nothing says “advanced civilization” quite like Silicon Valley tech bros gathering around a Bluetooth toilet explaining that your anus is now a biometric security feature. Somewhere, Beavis and Butthead are absolutely losing their minds while a venture capitalist in Allbirds whispers, “This changes everything.”

Apparently the latest innovation in health technology is a smart toilet that scans your bowel movements and identifies your “anal print” like your butthole is logging into an iPhone. We used to have dignity. Now your toilet knows more about you than your spouse, your priest, and your childhood diary combined.

The sales pitch is amazing too. “It’s for wellness.” Of course it is. Everything invasive is always “for wellness.” They said the same thing about constant surveillance, sleep trackers, glucose monitors for people who eat three blueberries a day, and apps that notify you your cortisol has “big feelings” this afternoon.

Now the toilet wants to analyze your anal print and fecal deposit like it’s the Zapruder film.

“Interesting stool curvature today, lady. We’ve noticed elevated stress patterns in your sphincter geometry.”

Fantastic.

The funniest part is how people instantly believe this stuff because a guy wearing minimalist sneakers says “microbiome” seventeen times in a TED Talk voice. Modern science has figured out that if you combine the words AI, gut health, and personalized analytics, people will let a Roomba inspect their colon from six different camera angles.

And the fraud potential here is endless because half of these “wellness biomarkers” are built on correlations shakier than a gas station bathroom toilet seat. The entire business model depends on taking vague bodily fluctuations everybody experiences and turning them into subscription anxiety.

“Your stool profile suggests possible inflammation.”

Brother, I ate Taco Bell at 1:14 AM while emotionally dissociating to conspiracy podcasts. Of course there’s inflammation.

This is the same pattern over and over. Create a giant invisible problem nobody can independently verify, then sell people a technological priesthood to interpret mysterious data on their behalf. Virology did it with invisible particles and PCR amplification rituals. Wellness culture did it with adrenal fatigue and cortisol hysteria. Now the toilet industry wants to become your fecal astrologer.

Soon there’ll be toilet wellness updates.

“Mercury is in retrograde and your fiber metrics indicate emotional blockage with a chance of dehydration.”

The creepy possibilities are honestly impressive though. Forget “looking at your butthole.” That’s the least disturbing part. The real goldmine is behavioral profiling. Your sleep schedule. Your stress levels. Your medications. Your diet. Your hormone fluctuations. Your alcohol intake. Your illnesses. Your routines. Your travel patterns. Hell, they could probably figure out when your relationship is failing based on IBS frequency alone.

Imagine insurance companies getting access to “predictive bowel analytics.”

“Unfortunately your premium increased because your Thursday movements indicate pre-diabetic pessimism.”

Or employers.

“Jim from accounting shows elevated digestive instability after management meetings. Mark him as psychologically disengaged.”

And you KNOW some startup is already pitching this (because they literally are).

“We leverage AI-enhanced rectal biometrics to optimize human performance ecosystems.”

SHUT. UP.

Also can we discuss the fact that humanity went from inventing music, roller coasters, garlic bread, and indoor plumbing to voluntarily installing surveillance cameras inside the one room where people used to have peace (where cameras really should not be especially at those angles!)? There are people who will duct tape over a laptop camera because they’re afraid the CIA is watching them, then happily finance a WiFi-connected fecal scanner named TurdGPT for $39.99 a month.

And of course it all arrives wrapped in the language of empowerment.

“Take control of your health journey.”

No. You are sitting on a government iPad that congratulates you for having symmetrical bowel movements.

At some point you have to admire the brilliance of it all. They convinced society that true enlightenment means surrendering every private biological function to an app. We used to fear alien probing. Now people voluntarily sync their colon data to the cloud because the toilet gives them little achievement badges.

“Congratulations! Your hydration score increased 4% this week!”

Civilization is cooked. Literally and figuratively.

Beavis and Butthead were right all along. The Great Cornholio prophecy has been fulfilled.