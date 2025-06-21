Bodhisattvas Betty

Alina
2h

I always wondered how and by whom the vax batches (the worst and the second worse) were preassigned to the victims. I think we have an answer.

Allen
4h

Excellent piece.

For context here is a chronology that details the building of the infrastructure of the Bio-Security State.

Timeline to Covid Tyranny – Part One: Constructing the Biosecurity Empire (1999–2018)

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/timeline-to-covid-tyranny/

The covid campaign was not an isolated episode but, rather, a highly organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency.

This multi-faceted structural event was the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.

Another of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

The Covid Operation was set in motion in the summer of 2019 and launched in March 2020 in order to change the entire financial and social order of The West due to a confluence of existential crises that were facing the ruling class parasites which could no longer be kicked down the road.

The introduction of the Covid-19 “emergency” was the circuit breaker and the rationale used to freeze the US banking system and provide the opportunity to inject massive amounts of cash into the system that went to large financial investment and banking firms- aka bailouts

