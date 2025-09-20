The AI moratorium bill Ted Cruz pushed out on September 10, 2025—wrapped in the so-called SANDBOX Act—is basically a free pass for Big Tech to experiment without meaningful guardrails. It creates a federal “regulatory sandbox” where AI developers can ignore many existing rules under the guise of “innovation.” That means companies working on predictive policing tools, facial recognition, surveillance systems, or AI-driven hiring algorithms could test them on the public with minimal oversight. On top of that, the bill blocks states from enacting their own protections for consumers, workers, or voters—centralizing regulatory control and weakening local accountability. What makes this extra sus is that the push came when public attention was heavily focused on Charlie Kirk’s assassination—political chaos, media frenzy, moral outrage (the propaganda is still going strong days later). The timing looks too convenient. On the sus meter, it still scores a 9.5/10, maybe now a 10/10 if you’re looking at how politics and timing line up.

To require the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to establish a Federal regulatory sandbox program for artificial intelligence, and for other purposes.

Latest Action:Senate - 09/10/2025 Read twice and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. ( All Actions ) Tracker: Tip

Mr. Cruz introduced the following bill; which was read twice and referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

This Act may be cited as the “Strengthening Artificial intelligence Normalization and Diffusion By Oversight and eXperimentation Act” or the “SANDBOX Act”.

The National Science and Technology Policy, Organization, and Priorities Act of 1976 (42 U.S.C. 6611 et seq.) is amended by adding at the end the following:

“TITLE VII—Artificial Intelligence Regulatory Sandbox Program

“SEC. 701. Definitions.

“In this title:

“(1) AGENCY.—The term ‘agency’ has the meaning given the term in section 551 of title 5, United States Code.

“(a) Establishment.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—Not later than one year after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Director shall establish and operate, in accordance with the requirements of this section, an artificial intelligence regulatory sandbox program, under which the Director and persons may apply for a temporary waiver or modification of one or more covered provisions of an applicable agency in order to test, experiment, or temporarily provide to consumers artificial intelligence products or services or artificial intelligence development methods on a limited basis without being subject to the enforcement, licensing, or authorization requirements of such covered provisions.

“(b) Purpose.—The purpose of the Program is to incentivize—

“(1) the development of current or new artificial intelligence products and services and artificial intelligence development methods;

“(c) Application process for waivers and modifications.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—To apply for a waiver or modification under the Program, an applicant shall, pursuant to the process established under subsection (a)(2)(A), submit to the Director an application therefor that includes—

“(d) Agency review.—

“(1) TRANSMISSION.—Not later than 14 days after the date on which the Director receives a completed application under paragraph (1) of subsection (c) or submits a completed application under paragraph (3) of that subsection, the Director shall submit a copy of the application to the head of each applicable agency.

“(e) Written agreement.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—If the head of an agency, or the Director upon an appeal under subsection (g), grants the entire application or part of the application under subsection (d)(4), any waiver or modification requested shall not be effective until the applicant enters into a written agreement with the Director and the head of the agency that describes—

“(f) Publication of Director-Submitted applications and utilization by applicants.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—If the head of an agency, or the Director upon an appeal under subsection (g), grants a Director-submitted application, in whole or part, under subsection (d)(4), the Director shall publish in the Federal Register notice of any waiver or modification granted and any information required to be submitted to the Director for an applicant to utilize such waiver or modification under paragraph (2).

“(g) Appeals.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—If the head of an applicable agency denies an application under subsection (d)(4), the applicant may submit to the Director an appeal for reconsideration, or in the case of a Director-submitted application shall prepare a statement, which shall—

“(h) Judicial review.—For purposes of review under section 704 of title 5, United States Code, the following shall be considered a final agency action:

“(1) A record of the agency decision submitted under subsection (d)(5).

“(i) Period of waiver or modification.—

“(1) INITIAL PERIOD.—Except as provided in this subsection, a waiver or modification granted under the Program shall be for a term of 2 years.

“(j) Revocation.—If the Director determines that a person that was granted a waiver or modification under the Program is not in compliance with the terms of the written agreement entered into pursuant to subsection (e), the Director—

“(1) shall give the person 30 days to correct the action, or additional 30-day periods if the Director considers it appropriate;

“(k) Terms.—A person for which a waiver or modification is granted under the Program shall be subject to the following terms:

“(1) No existing right of action of a consumer to seek actual damages or an equitable remedy may be waived or modified under the Program.

“(l) Consumer protection.—Before deploying an artificial intelligence product or service to consumers under a waiver or modification granted under the Program, and throughout the period the waiver or modification remains in effect, a person shall disclose, through a publicly accessible website or similar public means, the following to consumers:

“(1) The name and contact information of the person.

“(m) Record keeping.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—A person who is granted a waiver or modification under the Program shall retain all records, documents, and data directly related to the participation of the person in the Program.

“(n) Reports.—

“(1) PERSONS GRANTED A WAIVER OR MODIFICATION.—

“(o) Coordination With State artificial intelligence programs.—The Director shall—

“(1) establish mechanisms for sharing information with State programs that are similar or comparable to the Program;

“(p) Rule of construction.—Nothing in this section shall be construed—

“(1) to require a person that is granted a waiver or modification under the Program to publicly disclose proprietary information, including trade secrets or commercial or financial information that is privileged or confidential; or

“(q) Sunset.—The Program shall terminate on the date that is 12 years after the date on which the Director establishes the Program under subsection (a).

“SEC. 703. Congressional review of covered provisions.

“(a) Joint resolution of approval defined.—In this section, the term ‘joint resolution of approval’ means only a joint resolution of either House of Congress—

“(1) the matter after the resolving clause of which contains only—

“(b) Submission.—

“(1) IN GENERAL.—Not later than the first day on which both Houses of Congress are in session after May 1 of each year, the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (in this section referred to as the ‘Director’) shall submit to Congress a special message that details each covered provision that the Director recommends should be amended or repealed as a result of persons being able to operate safely without those covered provisions under the artificial intelligence regulatory sandbox program established under section 5107(b).

“(c) Approval by Congress.—

“(1) INTRODUCTION.—Beginning on the date on which the Director submits a special message to Congress under subsection (b)(1), any member of the Senate or House of Representative may introduce a joint resolution of approval relating to the special message.