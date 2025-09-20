Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
2h

absolute horror story.

human frequency experiments…

https://www.flickr.com/photos/183159261@N04/52367876360

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
just now

an' we all know RATZ sh*t in the sandbox at nite when folks aren't lookin'...an' folks put their trust/kids right in the next mornin' not knowin' what's lurkin' thar!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture