This morning, without warning, I lost my beloved furbaby Dexter, a big, orange tabby with the sweetest, most loving personality. He was only a little over a year old. He should still be here. Happy, healthy, playing with his favorite toys, and snuggling like only he knows how to do! His sudden passing has left me shattered. Dexter was loved deeply, cared for meticulously. Yet, I can’t help but wonder if something far more sinister played a role. When we purchased him, he had already been subjected to a host of vaccines. With the constant news of what vaccines are doing to people, I now question: what are the psychopaths at the helm of Big Pharma and public health doing to our most beloved pets? What is really in those vaccines meant for our fur friends, and what long-term damage might they cause?

Many people are unaware of how veterinary drugs, medicated feeds, and animal devices are regulated. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) oversees these under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The CVM recommends reporting any adverse events first to the manufacturer and also provides a direct line at 888-FDA-VETS. While there is a place to report adverse reactions, how do we, as pet owners, access these statistics? How can we truly understand the scope of harm being done?

The lack of transparency is alarming. Without access to comprehensive data, how are we supposed to connect the dots between vaccines and the illnesses—or deaths—of our pets? If we are to trust the system, there must be accountability and visibility. Yet, it feels like there is a deliberate effort to obscure the truth. The products developed under the guise of germ theory, a framework that I wholeheartedly believe is fraudulent, are harming not just humans but every living being on this planet. There are no viruses—only toxins, poisons disguised as medicine.

The history of animal vaccines and veterinary biologics only deepens my concern. The Virus-Serum-Toxin Act (VSTA) of 1913 was initially enacted to protect farmers from substandard vaccines for livestock. Over the years, this act has expanded, ostensibly to ensure the safety and efficacy of animal vaccines. Today, Veterinary drugs, medicated feeds, and animal devices are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and oversees these products. Yet, despite these regulations, the products themselves remain suspect.

The VSTA includes provisions to prevent the distribution of “worthless, contaminated, dangerous, or harmful” biologics in interstate commerce. Licenses are required for the production and sale of these products, and manufacturers must demonstrate safety, potency, and efficacy. But who is really holding these corporations accountable? History shows us that even with strict regulations, harmful products still make their way into circulation. The controversy surrounding bovine spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow disease) highlighted these regulatory gaps. If this level of negligence exists for livestock, how much care do we think is being given to the vaccines administered to our pets?

I also can’t ignore the parallels between the regulation of veterinary products and human medical products. Just as human vaccines have been tied to numerous adverse events, the same may be true for our pets. Yet, the narrative remains tightly controlled. Vaccine injuries, whether in humans or animals, are dismissed, minimized, or buried under bureaucratic processes. And the products meant to treat supposed “viral” infections in animals are rooted in the same germ theory that has been used to justify the poisoning of human populations. These products are not cures; they are toxins.

Dexter’s death has made me realize how little we truly understand about the substances we allow into our pets’ bodies. How many others have lost their beloved fur friends and failed to connect the dots? How many adverse events go unreported or ignored? The system is designed to protect manufacturers, not consumers or their pets. The Virus-Serum-Toxin Act, with all its provisions and amendments, may have been created with good intentions, but it now serves as a shield for the industry, allowing harmful products to be marketed as safe.

As pet owners, we must demand better. We need transparency in adverse event reporting. We need access to data. Most importantly, we need to challenge the foundations of germ theory and the products created to perpetuate it. Our pets deserve better. Dexter deserved better. His loss will not be in vain if it leads to a deeper examination of what’s truly happening to our most vulnerable companions.

For those who suspect an adverse reaction in their pet, you can report it to the CVM by contacting the manufacturer or calling 888-FDA-VETS. But don’t stop there. Speak out, ask questions, and demand accountability. Together, we can expose the truth and protect our fur friends from the harm caused by these toxic interventions.