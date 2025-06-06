Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Judy
12h

This is beautiful. I've read it three times, and I will read it again. What interesting concepts, and I think you are right. I also think many people might not be ready for this yet!

The trees being shorn off as if by a giant laser... Jack and the Beanstalk. Very interesting.

Thunderbolts from the sky... Great flash of Light.... Great darkness with no sun or moon... Great waters... Great upheaval... After the Great Deluge, the environment of the earth changed. Lifeforms changed. Lifespans changed. Food sources changed. Animals, fauna, and humankind changed. Stars were in different positions.

The Tree of Life... and/or... the Tree of Knowledge... The gods, giants, weapons of very mass destruction... Tartaria, mud floods, great aquifers, the real power grid, which uses the aquifers... Sound as Energy/Power as well as architecture... Younger Dryas, Yuga cycles. Hmm. The Kali Yuga cycle has ended, and we are transitioning into a new cycle.

Will all this be repeated?

The woo woo people, as well as some cosmologists say another catastrophe is right around the corner. We are being informed of an incoming great flash of light that will be perceived all over the planet, even if people are deep underground. We are also being told of several days of darkness. The planet is in great upheaval. The sun seems wrong. People, such as the Inuit of Alaska say the stars are not in the right places anymore. Whales and dolphins are congregating as if they're having a great meeting to discuss the impending earth changes. Oh my!

You made my day!

Immanuel Velikovsky - "In the Beginning"

Mauro Biglino - "Gods of the Bible"

Bibhu Dev Misra - "Yuga Shift"

