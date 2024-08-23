The FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) is the primary database that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) uses to monitor the safety of drugs and therapeutic biologic products after they have been approved and are on the market. FAERS collects information on adverse events, medication errors, and product quality complaints from healthcare professionals, consumers, and manufacturers. The data is used to identify potential safety issues and ensure that the benefits of a drug continue to outweigh its risks. However, despite its intended purpose, FAERS has faced significant criticism and challenges, primarily due to issues of underreporting and effectiveness.

FAERS vs. VAERS: Understanding the Differences

FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System) and VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) are both crucial tools for monitoring the safety of medical products, but they serve different purposes and populations. FAERS focuses on the surveillance of adverse events related to pharmaceuticals and biologic therapies, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and biologic products, like monoclonal antibodies.

In contrast, VAERS is specifically designed to monitor adverse events related to vaccines. It is a national early warning system co-managed by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Both systems rely on voluntary reporting from healthcare providers, manufacturers, and the public, which can lead to underreporting and incomplete data.

Regarding geographic scope, both FAERS and VAERS primarily include cases within the United States, although they may occasionally receive reports from U.S. territories or international sources, especially when adverse events occur with products used by Americans abroad. However, the primary focus remains on the U.S. population, and the data collected is used to inform regulatory actions and public health recommendations within the United States.

The Beginnings of FAERS

FAERS was initiated in 1969, originally under the name Adverse Reaction Monitoring System (ARMS). The system was created by the FDA in response to growing concerns about drug safety, notably after the thalidomide tragedy of the early 1960s, where a drug used by pregnant women resulted in thousands of birth defects. The intent behind FAERS was to establish a robust mechanism for tracking adverse reactions to drugs already on the market. In 2012, ARMS evolved into what is now known as FAERS, integrating various reporting systems to enhance the FDA’s post-market surveillance capabilities. Despite these efforts, the system's effectiveness remains under scrutiny.

Understanding FAERS: The FDA's Drug Safety Monitoring Database

The FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) is a database that collects reports on adverse events, medication errors, and product quality issues that result in adverse effects, all of which are submitted to the FDA. This database is a critical component of the FDA's post-marketing safety surveillance program for drugs and therapeutic biologic products. FAERS is structured in accordance with international safety reporting standards set by the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH E2B). Adverse events and medication errors in FAERS are coded using the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA) terminology, which is supposed to help ensure consistency and accuracy in reporting.

The ICH was established in 1990 by regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical industry groups from Europe, Japan, and the United States, with the goal of harmonizing technical and scientific standards for drug registration. The organization is currently managed by a Steering Committee that includes representatives from regulatory bodies like the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), as well as representatives from major pharmaceutical industry associations.

MedDRA, originally developed by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) in the 1990s, is now maintained by the MedDRA Maintenance and Support Services Organization (MSSO), which operates under the oversight of the ICH. The MSSO ensures that MedDRA terminology remains current and relevant to regulatory and industry needs.

Potential Vulnerabilities: How These Agencies Can Be Compromised

While the ICH and MedDRA play crucial roles in ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, there are potential vulnerabilities. These organizations are influenced by both regulatory authorities and the pharmaceutical industry, which can lead to conflicts of interest. The involvement of industry representatives in decision-making processes could lead to the prioritization of industry interests over public health, potentially compromising the integrity of safety standards and reporting systems.

The reliance on voluntary reporting from healthcare professionals and manufacturers can result in underreporting, which may obscure the true safety profile of drugs. If the data collection and analysis processes are not adequately safeguarded against bias or manipulation, the entire system's reliability could be called into question. These potential weaknesses emphasize the importance of transparency, independent oversight, and robust conflict-of-interest policies to maintain the trust and effectiveness of global drug safety monitoring.

How FAERS Works – In Theory

FAERS operates by collecting reports of adverse events through the MedWatch program, which is the FDA’s safety information and adverse event reporting program. These reports can be submitted voluntarily by healthcare providers and consumers, or they can be mandatory submissions by drug manufacturers. Once collected, the data is analyzed to identify "potential safety signals that could indicate a problem with a drug. If a signal is detected, FDA scientists may conduct further investigations, which could lead to regulatory actions such as updating drug labels, issuing safety warnings, or, in extreme cases, withdrawing a drug from the market.

The Reality: Underreporting and Limitations

While FAERS is designed to be a comprehensive surveillance system, its effectiveness is hampered by significant underreporting. Estimates suggest that only 1% to 10% of all adverse drug events are actually reported to FAERS.

This underreporting undermines the system's ability to provide an accurate picture of drug safety. Several factors contribute to this problem:

Lack of Awareness: Many healthcare professionals and patients are not aware of the FAERS system or the importance of reporting adverse events. Without widespread knowledge, potential safety issues go unreported. Bureaucracy and Burden: Reporting an adverse event to FAERS can be a time-consuming process, requiring detailed documentation. Healthcare professionals, often overburdened and pressed for time, may not prioritize submitting these reports. Uncertainty in Causality: Determining whether a specific drug caused an adverse event can be “challenging”, especially when patients are taking multiple medications. This uncertainty can lead to hesitancy in reporting, as healthcare professionals may not feel confident in attributing the adverse event to a particular drug. Fear of Repercussions: Both healthcare providers and drug manufacturers might avoid reporting adverse events due to fears of legal liability or damage to professional reputations. This fear can further suppress the reporting rates. Voluntary Nature: For healthcare providers and consumers, reporting to FAERS is voluntary. This leads to inconsistency in reporting, as many may not see the need or feel compelled to report adverse events, especially if they seem minor or ambiguous. The Consequences of Underreporting The underreporting issue has serious implications. If adverse events are not reported, the FDA lacks the information needed to take timely and appropriate regulatory actions. This could result in harmful drugs remaining on the market longer than they should, potentially causing harm to more patients. But meds that have been FDA approved are safe, right? The reliability of the FAERS database is also compromised, leading to data that may not accurately reflect the safety profile of drugs. If FAERS reports only represent 1% to 10% of actual deaths caused by specific drugs or biologics in the U.S alone, then the estimated actual number of deaths in the U.S. would range from approximately 26,500,570 to 265,005,700 resulting from these products alone since 1968. This estimate is astronomical and sheds light on underreporting issue and suggests that the real impact could be significantly much higher than what is currently documented. FAERS data compiled since 1968-current. Image from https://fis.fda.gov/sense/app/95239e26-e0be-42d9-a960-9a5f7f1c25ee/sheet/7a47a261-d58b-4203-a8aa-6d3021737452/state/analysis

The Need for Improvement

To enhance the effectiveness of FAERS, significant changes are needed. Increasing awareness about the importance of reporting adverse events, simplifying the reporting process, and reducing the stigma associated with reporting could all help improve reporting rates. The FDA could also explore partnerships with healthcare organizations and the use of advanced technology, like artificial intelligence, to identify adverse events from electronic health records more efficiently. Something needs to be done. This system seems rather pointless and ineffective.

A System in Need of Reform

FAERS, in its current state, struggles to provide the comprehensive drug safety oversight it was designed for. The system's reliance on voluntary reporting and the significant underreporting issue highlight its limitations. Without substantial improvements, FAERS will continue to fall short in its mission to protect public health. For the safety of patients, it is crucial that the limitations of FAERS are acknowledged and addressed, paving the way for a more reliable and effective drug monitoring system.