Big thanks to John Paul for sending me this absolute roller coaster of a paper. If he had not flagged it, I never would have known that a peer reviewed article once existed with the title “5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells.” Yes, that is a real title. Yes, it really made it into a journal. The paper, written by Fioranelli, Sepehri, Lotti, and a few others, argued that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by skin cells, turn those cells into tiny antennas, and somehow spark the production of coronavirus particles. It was accepted on June 9, 2020 and published July 16, 2020. And then the circus began. PubMed quickly flagged the paper, and before long it was fully retracted. The stated reason was substantial manipulation of the peer review. People have been debating whether that explanation is legitimate or just a polite way of sweeping an uncomfortable question under the rug. After all, if asking questions or challenging the science™ gets you erased from the record, what does that say about consensus and who controls it?

Why was the Study “5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells” removed from PubMed? A Closer Look at the Study linking 5G Technology and Coronavirus due to our DNA’s Antennae-like Features Chris Young Send an emailAugust 26, 2020 380 5 minutes read Many students contacted me asking for my feedback after they read the 5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells (Fioranelli et all, June 2020) study, which was published at the government hosted health search engine site, PubMed.com. Many more confused students asked for my thoughts when, within a few days of its publication, the study could no longer be found on PubMed, and instead a post on that page stated only that it had been “Withdrawn by the Publisher”, causing even greater public confusion and disturbance. Now, a month later, with the study still missing, PubMed has additionally issued a Retraction Notice that reads: “This article has been retracted at the request of the [PubMed] Editor. After a thorough investigation the Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article as it showed evidence of substantial manipulation of the peer review”. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32746604/ However, this study serves as as a good example of the importance of quality EMF training, so for those of you who are still curious, the article in question can be read in its original 8-page form at Science Integrity Digest, or downloaded here: 5GTechnology-CoronavirusSkinCells-June-2020Download Here are some statements excerpted from the study and examined more closely (words in red denote my emphasis): In this research, we show that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells. DNA is built from charged electrons and atoms and has an inductor-like structure. Inductors interact with external electromagnetic waves, move and produce some extra waves within the cells. 5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells (Fioranelli et all, June 2020) As an Electrical Engineer, I had issues with the information in this study that simply did not stand up to the scrutiny of physics. Those of you who have taken the EMF Consultant Certification training course will recall the great extent our training is based on an informed (knowledgeable) scrutiny of facts when evaluating “too good to be true” EMF products, especial those espousing pseudo scientific marketing claims. I’d like to add here, that the same necessity applies to research studies, due to the general lack of knowledge regarding EMF behavior according to the laws of engineering physics. In fact, given the large amount of inaccurate EMF information posing as education on the web, the growing importance of trained discernment applies to all statements pertaining to EMF generally. Looking at studies is particularly good exercise in this type of discernment as we set out to evaluate their merit, by seeing how the statements stack up against the laws of science and physics. Interestingly, by contrast to the PubMed retraction, which ostensibly erased all trace of the study to protect the uneducated public, we find a very different handling of another similar retracted study in an IEEE (Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineers) Journal – Electromagnetic Radiation Due to Cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies: How Safe Are We? (Naren et al, January 2020). The retraction notice is stated but instead of deleting the study it is left online, giving credit to its engineer readers to be able to discern its merit for themselves as EMF-knowledgeable individuals. With decades of experience working to make the use of EMF safer, I land on the side of the vital need to educate ALL EMF-technology users in order to give ALL consumers the same ability to make informed decisions. All it takes is some quality EMF training by a qualified experienced instructor. So, without knowing the details of why PubMed objected to the peer review process used for this study, I would like to offer my own review, and take this opportunity to create a training exercise in evaluating research studies. Let’s take a closer look at this particular study of 5G and its relationship to Coronavirus, and discuss the unsupported claims. Recognizing Fact from Theory or Conjecture One of the main reasons for my issues with this study is that the statements illustrated in our quote above, are put forward as physics engineering facts with regard to the electrical characteristics of a coil of wire (inductor) and its similarity to a double helix strand of DNA, which is the basis of this theory, are at best hypothesis and conjecture and at worst are disinformation and “bad science”. In any case these statements are not based on actual laws of physics, nor on engineering or scientific facts, which I’ll outline briefly here: A coil of wire will, and is intended to, conduct electricity and the flowing electromagnetic current will create a magnetic field; or conversely, if placed in a varying magnetic field, will produce an electrical current and an electric field. In contrast to this behavior, which behaves according to laws of physics, a DNA double helix, which looks like a coil of wire, has no such conductive properties to interact with a magnetic field. Identifying a Study’s Statements as Hypothesis and Theory Hypothesis is a theory about the natural world; a concept that is not yet verified but that, if true, would explain certain facts or phenomena of physics and science. In other words, a hypothesis is an expression of original thinking of a study’s researchers. If a scientific hypothesis survives experimental testing it the becomes a scientific theory. Identifying a Study’s Conclusions as Conjecture and Speculation Conjecture is an opinion that has been formed by speculating (conjecturing) on incomplete evidence. This study gives us many classic examples of conjuncture posing as fact. The shapes of these waves [induced EMF inside the cell] are similar to shapes of hexagonal and pentagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce some holes in liquids within the nucleus. To fill these holes, some extra hexagonal and pentagonal bases are produced. These bases could join to each other and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus. To produce these viruses within a cell, it is necessary that the wavelength of external waves be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells. 5G Technology and Induction of Coronavirus in Skin Cells (Fioranelli et all, June 2020) In this case, contrary to their claim, the diameter of a human skin cell is far smaller (0.04 mm) than the smallest millimeter wave wave-length (1 mm, 300GHz, which is the smallest millimeter wave on the EMF Spectrum, and the maximum frequency that FCC is mandated to regulate up to). So by their own statement, the external waves used, or potentially used, by 5G are in fact not good candidates for constructing “virus-like structures” within cells. Misstatements (including misinformation and disinformation) regarding EMF are always obvious to an EMF-Expertly trained students. When it comes to discerning statements from misstatements, look for authentic citations. Here we find no citation of study or evidence for the creation of an actual “virus like structure”, let alone any actual virus of any kind, using the suggested mechanisms. EMF-Expertly trained students automatically look for the citations for unusual statements put forth in any study. This study, and the agitation raised in the collective mind of an uninformed simply trusting public, by its conjecture (based on misstatements about its relationship between 5G and CoVid) underscores the vital importance of obtaining accurate, trustworthy and qualified EMF Detection and Protection Training. As responsible, conscious consumers of wireless technologies, and even as bystanders merely exposed to them, we must learn and understand EMF behavior correctly by obtaining proper EMF (wireless) training right from the start. In this way we can increase our ability to authentically protect ourselves, and sharpen our powers of discernment when presented with inauthentic conjecture that is published as though it were fact – even by seemingly reputable authors in respected journals and online sources. Chris Young Chris has been a licensed Professional Electrical Engineer for over 40 years, practicing in nearly half the States in the USA and serving as CEO of Executive Engineering Services for companies dedicated to making electrical power safer for people. His areas of professional expertise include utility, industrial, commercial and government entities, as well as private homes and work places. Though Chris was once an avid electronic technophile working in a corporate WiFi cloud, with constantly ringing cellphones holstered on each hip accommodating the 30 international engineering services offices reporting directly to him, his growing concern for Electrosmog, the consumer obliviousness to it, and the lack of expert understanding of biological hazards along with the lack of health-minded safety standards to deal with it, prompted him to retire early in order to devote his expertise to being part of the bigger solution - living with our technology safely and using it knowledgeably. Today, in addition to his highly respected training of worldwide Certified EMF Expert Consultants. Chris serves on the IEEE committees reviewing EMF safety standards, and he is a highly sought after leading authority on EMF Detection and Protection.

The instant this paper popped into existence, the experts and the science™ descended on it like it was a cursed relic that should never see daylight. Their entire vibe was pure panic. They acted like hyperactive guard dogs protecting the science™ from intruders. Anyone who even thought about reading it got the full snarling, foaming-at-the-mouth routine. I’ve seen less dramatic behavior from toddlers guarding a single chicken nugget.

AND…

This Is By Far The Stupidest Coronavirus ‘Study’ Ever Published By Chris Smith July 24, 2020 3:10 pm EST Christoph Dernbach/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The novel coronavirus spreads via droplets and aerosols, and the virus isn’t affected by things like weather or seasonality. But the craziest COVID-19 conspiracy theory so far links the illness to 5G cellular tech. A puzzling new “study” titled “5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells” was published in PubMed and then retracted. The “research” doesn’t prove anything through actual experiments but could further fuel conspiracy theories. Like Voldemort, there is a man whose name shouldn’t be uttered, and he delivered a massive blow to modern medicine back in 1998. This person wrote a paper that will hinder prevention campaigns for the novel coronavirus in the coming months. He is none other than Andrew Jeremy Wakefield, the British physician who linked the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism in an infamous 1998 study. The research was retracted some 12 years later in 2010, as researchers discovered severe issues with the way Wakefield handled his patients and conducted his investigation. But the harm was already done. Anti-vaxxers have grown in numbers in recent years, and some of them will resist getting whatever COVID-19 vaccines become available. Fast forward to July 2020 and I’ll point you to the most idiotic coronavirus study that has been released so far. The title alone will be enough to send your eyes rolling back into your head: 5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells. If left unchecked, this is the kind of “research” that can do a lot of harm in the coming months and years. COVID-19 will not go away anytime soon and conspiracy theories are already making the jobs of officials looking to contain the pandemic harder than they should be. It won’t be long until people who think 5G is related to the surge in coronavirus cases start peddling this study to prove its claims. That’s actually the reason why everyone needs to be aware of the study right now, especially considering that it was already retracted. This particular topic doesn’t have to be censored but it does need to be taken seriously, and other researchers should absolutely review the claims so they can expose all the falsehoods as soon as possible. In the current climate, there’s no way we can wait 12 years for it to be debunked. We’ve been covering all sorts of coronavirus studies to keep you informed of the world’s progress on containing and defeating the illness. Some of the studies delivered good news and others were bleaker. Many studies have been verified by additional work, and others had to be retracted. Others were more sensational and equally conspiratorial as the 5G study covered here. But we’ve discussed them all and signaled the fact that more often than not, more research is required to prove the initial findings. We’ve made that clear, especially with studies that were released in pre-print form and hadn’t been reviewed by peers. But what’s surprising about the 5G study is that it was published in PubMed initially, where you can still see the following abstract: In this research, we show that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells. DNA is built from charged electrons and atoms and has an inductor-like structure. This structure could be divided into linear, toroid and round inductors. Inductors interact with external electromagnetic waves, move and produce some extra waves within the cells. The shapes of these waves are similar to shapes of hexagonal and pentagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce some holes in liquids within the nucleus. To fill these holes, some extra hexagonal and pentagonal bases are produced. These bases could join to each other and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus. To produce these viruses within a cell, it is necessary that the wavelength of external waves be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells. It’s absolute insanity. What’s even worse is that there’s no actual study here. It’s an editorial, as Science Integrity Digest (SID) explains. How in the world would radio waves be able to create any living organism, especially a coronavirus? How much coronavirus does 5G need to grow in your skin so it can reach your lungs to possibly kill you? Why would 5G grow the same coronavirus in more than one person? The authors never prove that 5G waves can be absorbed by skin cells and activate the production of coronaviruses, as SID writes: “How did the authors prove this extraordinary claim? Well, they don’t. The paper does not include any experiments. It is listed as an Editorial, and it includes a lot of clunky cartoons and impressive formulas, but there is no proof. It is just a wacko hypothesis.” Others have noticed the troubling paper as well, with ExtremeTech also analyzing the claims. The blog offers a reminder of what 5G is and how it works, and you should definitely check it out if you have any doubts. “This article isn’t so much a scientific paper as a representation of what a moron thinks a scientific paper is.” Like SID, ExtremeTech looks at the authors of the study as well and explains why they can’t be trusted, with some of them having a history of fringe ideas. I won’t cite any of it, so feel free to check out the two sources above. The real problem is that conspiracy theorists will never bother to investigate whether these claims are backed up by any science. And it’s even worse that PubMed somehow allowed this garbage into its database and then quietly retracted it without posting any explanations. An archived version of the “research” is available at this link.

The abstract from the article:

In this research, we show that 5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells. DNA is built from charged electrons and atoms and has an inductor-like structure. This structure could be divided into linear, toroid and round inductors. Inductors interact with external electromagnetic waves, move and produce some extra waves within the cells. The shapes of these waves are similar to shapes of hexagonal and pentagonal bases of their DNA source. These waves produce some holes in liquids within the nucleus. To fill these holes, some extra hexagonal and pentagonal bases are produced. These bases could join to each other and form virus-like structures such as Coronavirus. To produce these viruses within a cell, it is necessary that the wavelength of external waves be shorter than the size of the cell. Thus 5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells.

Even though I do not agree with the authors of that paper and I think their framework misses some huge pieces of the puzzle, the reaction to it raises a much bigger issue. The scientific world often talks about open inquiry and critical thinking, yet pulling a paper, slapping a quackery label on it, and publicly going after the authors skips right over debate and heads straight into policing. If something is truly wrong, the most direct way to show that is through open critique in full daylight. Let the argument stand, let the evidence stand, and let other researchers dismantle it point by point. That is how science™ is supposed to work. So the real question is this: can science™ function as science™ when ideas are removed by authority rather than challenged by method? When something is censored instead of debated, it stops being inquiry and starts looking like gatekeeping. And regardless of what people believe about DNA or viruses, the larger principle remains. If the goal is truth, shutting down discussion does not get us closer to it.

Here are some great resources to help you get out of the group think: