We expect mothers to be the first line of defense: the protector, the advocate, the one who fights the monsters in the night. But what happens when the mother is the monster—and she hides in the glow of a phone screen? For decades, we’ve known about Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now called Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA). It’s the chilling diagnosis where a caregiver—most often a mother—fakes or induces illness in her child, feeding off the attention and sympathy that follows. Dee Dee Blanchard became infamous for it, keeping her daughter Gypsy in a wheelchair for years while collecting donations and praise. But in our digital age, something new is happening. The manipulation is no longer always physical. It doesn’t require ER visits, feeding tubes, or endless doctor’s appointments. Instead, it happens invisibly, through texts and apps, in the hidden spaces of our online lives. And nowhere has this become clearer than in Netflix’s recent true-crime documentary, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.

The Twist No One Saw Coming

In 2020, 13-year-old Lauryn Licari and her boyfriend Owen began receiving a barrage of anonymous, threatening texts. Some were cruel, others manipulative, and many were disturbing enough to leave Lauryn in tears. At one point, the messages were arriving fifty times a day. Naturally, everyone assumed it was cyberbullying. Lauryn’s mother, Kendra Licari, even helped report the harassment. She sat beside her daughter, worried and protective. She appeared to be part of the search for the culprit. But the real story was unthinkable: the “unknown number” terrorizing Lauryn wasn’t a classmate, an online predator, or a random troll. It was Kendra herself. The FBI eventually traced the anonymous messages back to her phone. Kendra had been using spoofing apps to hide her identity while cyberstalking her own daughter, all while playing the role of the supportive mom. She was arrested in December 2022, pleaded guilty to stalking, and sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison. She was released on parole in 2024, her relationship with Lauryn shattered.

Cyber-Munchausen: A New Form of Control

Traditional Munchausen by proxy is about creating or exaggerating sickness so that the child becomes dependent on the caregiver. What Kendra did was disturbingly similar—only she didn’t need a hospital. She used technology to create psychological need instead. By sending anonymous threats, she destabilized her daughter’s sense of safety. By inserting herself into the investigation, she positioned herself as indispensable. It was a cycle of fear and rescue that ensured Lauryn could never escape her orbit. This is why some psychologists and commentators have begun to describe cases like this as “cyber-Munchausen by proxy.” It’s not about fabricating illness anymore—it’s about fabricating dependency. Instead of sickness, the parent manufactures fear. Instead of medical crises, they invent digital ones. And it’s terrifyingly well-suited to our time. Parents already have unprecedented access to their children’s private worlds through tracking apps, password sharing, and monitoring software. Used in moderation, those tools can keep kids safe. Pushed to the extreme, they can be weaponized into surveillance, control, and emotional entrapment.

The Human Fallout

For Lauryn, the fallout has been immense. Imagine learning that the person who made you feel hunted, unsafe, and on the brink of collapse was your own mother. As she told reporters later, she couldn’t process it at first—it didn’t make sense. How could love and betrayal come from the same person, in the same house? And yet, in the aftermath, Lauryn has chosen a path forward. She’s now studying criminology, inspired by what she lived through, determined to turn her trauma into purpose. Kendra, meanwhile, insists her behavior was rooted in unresolved trauma of her own. She claims that being raped as a teenager left her terrified of losing Lauryn, and that her actions—however twisted—were an outgrowth of that fear. But explanations don’t undo the damage, and her daughter has made it clear: the trust is gone.

Love or Control?

Cases like this are rare, but they reveal something unsettling about the age we live in. Technology has made it easy for parents to hover, monitor, and intervene in ways that blur the line between care and control. What starts as protection can morph into possession. Kendra’s story is extreme, but it’s also a warning. Not just about one family in Michigan, but about how quickly love can curdle into control when fear is driving the wheel. And how easily technology can become the tool that makes it possible. Because at its core, this isn’t about illness or cyberstalking alone—it’s about what happens when the bond between parent and child turns into a leash, and the person holding it refuses to ever let go.