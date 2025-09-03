Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
18h

This is what the ruling class does to the population on a daily basis through big tech, big pharma, mainstream media, etc to keep us living in fear and confusion so that we are easily controlled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
les online's avatar
les online
6h

Motherhood is taboo! It cant be interrogated, criticised, etc without the

hordes of those who champion "Family Values", rushing to its defence...

Sacrosanct...

Yet psychopaths, politicians, far-right/left, are not born...

The central relationship of society is the mother-child one, yet there is

rarely any considerations on how child-raising, or changes to child-

raising has impacts...

A common sight is of a youngster in a stroller, struggling to catch its

mother's eye, while its mother gives all attention to the little black box

she holds against her ear... Does the child wish "I hope i get one of those

things for Christmas - so i can get mother's attention !" ?...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture