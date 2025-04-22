Bodhisattvas Betty

The BarefootHealer
4h

I love me some dubstep! And music has been used for power since BC.😉

Interesting to note the physiology around the cochlear effects- especially since we store melanin there Which affects our hearing capacity.🤔

I wonder if they compared melanin levels within the cochlear in those who have these conditions vs those who don't.🤔🤨 I would think we would find that those who have less melanin in the cochlear are more susceptible to the seizures.

The GBA is no surprise given how EMF/EMR impacts the microbiome. Proliferation of AR (antibiotic resistant) bacteria in hospitals have correlations with installation of Wi-Fi and towers, and there are multiple experiments over decades showing disturbance to microbial life through applications of EMR, EMF, etc.😐 But we don't talk about that either cos big Telecoms don't like it, same with hospital franchise, and instead we take away access to antibiotics (thanks ARTF -antimicrobial resistance task force) due to resistance and tell people to watch out for sepsis and hope their not getting a resistant antibiotic, oh and btw, your chronic Candida albicans overgrowth is because you eat too much sugar, not because your living in a saturated EMF environment! 😉🙄🤦‍♀️

NE Garden Guru
4h

Same day different depop scenario

Kill switch engaged...

