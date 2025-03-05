Cornell’s recent article, “Your Mental Health May Affect Your Vaccine Response”, is a prime example of the nonsensical lengths they’ll go to avoid addressing the true issue—viruses themselves haven’t been proven to exist! Instead, they’re spinning a ridiculous narrative where the failure of vaccines is somehow placed on the individual’s mental health.

Let’s break this down. The article claims that stress and mental health can influence how well vaccines work in your body. But the real problem lies in the very foundation of vaccines—viruses—which, as many have pointed out, have never been properly isolated or proven to exist in the way we’re told. The so-called “germ theory” is full of holes, and vaccines are based on an assumption that these viruses are real and can be combated with artificial immunity.

Now, instead of questioning the entire concept of viral infections, we’re being told that if vaccines don’t work, it’s because you’re stressed, lonely, or mentally unwell. It’s really all on you! Why can’t you make the shots work?????

This is absurd. Rather than tackling the real issue—whether or not these viruses even exist in the first place—they’re creating another scapegoat. It’s easier to blame individuals for their mental health (most likely triggered by a combination of pharmaceuticals and various toxins that interfere with the gut-brain connection, leading to both mental and physical health issues) than to question the shaky science that underpins the entire vaccine agenda.

Until the fundamental flaws (more like fraud) in the science of viruses and germ theory are addressed, this blame-shifting is not only nonsensical, it’s insulting. Your mental health may affect many aspects of your life, but when it comes to vaccines and viruses that have never been isolated, don’t let anyone convince you that your stress is the reason for your vaccine “failure”.