Steven Kirsch is an American entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the co-founder of the Steven and Michele Kirsch Foundation, and founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) and the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).

History

When he was 12 years old, Kirsch snuck in to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he interacted with Vint Cerf as he was inventing the internet with funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).[1]

He was soon asked by the team to write a program to send and receive e-mails on the Sigma 7, which would soon become the first computer to send an electronic message over the ARPANET in October 1969.[2] Charles Klein, one of the other researchers on the project, would later describe Kirsch by the nickname “Stevie” while recounting his contributions.

During his junior high and high school years, Kirsch also worked on operating systems for the group and wrote a status monitoring program, so users could tell who else was on the system.

Education

At the suggestion of Vint Cerf, Kirsch applied to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where received a Bachelor of Science, and then a Master of Science in electrical engineering and computer science in 1980.[3] He worked at Bell Laboratories during the summers.

Career

Kirsch is credited as an inventor of the optical mouse.[4] He marketed the invention through his startup Rodent Associates which he founded in 1982.[5] The company was later renamed to Mouse Systems.[6]

Around 2001, Kirsch met with Genentech founder Robert Swanson.[7]

In 2007, Kirsch’s personal fortune was estimated at $230 million, the majority earned from the IPO of Infoseek and the acquisition of Frame Technology.[8]

Kirsch founded OneID, a digital identity company, in 2011.[9][10]

Kirsch founded CoinTrust, later renamed Token, shortly before or during 2014.[11]

Leading up to the COVID-19 era, Kirsch was working on developing central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure services through M10 Networks, where he served as co-founder and CEO.[12][13][14]

COVID-19

Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Kirsch founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) in order to fund research into repurposed drugs to treat the illness. Donors to the CETF include David Baszucki (CEO of Roblox), Marc Benioff (CEO of Salesforce), Vint Cerf, Elon Musk (through the Musk Foundation), the Skoll Foundation and Vanguard.[15]

At some point in 2020, Kirsch reached out to Dr. Robert Malone for help applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).[16]

In June 2021, Kirsch appeared with Robert Malone on Bret Weinstein‘s DarkHorse Podcast, discussing COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines.[17]

In October 2021, Kirsch created the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) as an initiative of the Steven and Michele Kirsch Foundation. The first weekly webinar was held on October 21 and featured Jessica Rose, Angela Phillips and Ivory Hecker.[18]

On November 24, 2021, Kirsch was suspended from Twitter after sharing an article about prion diseases written by Jessica Rose.[19] He appeared as a guest on the Alex Jones Show on InfoWars on December 29, 2021 where he discussed Robert Malone’s removal from Twitter and upcoming appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, as well as several of his Substack articles.[20]

In September 2022, Kirsch submitted a video testimony to the World Health Organization as part of the second phase of public comment on the proposed pandemic treaty.[21]

2024 Presidential Election

Kirsch started discussing his intentions to create a Super PAC to “draft” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to run for President as early as January 2023, announcing as much on a January 23 livestream of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) alongside Robert Malone.[16:1] He followed this up with a February 13 article on his Substack titled “I’m forming a Super PAC to Draft RFK Jr. to run for President”, requesting volunteers.[22]

Kirsch donated $10,000 to American Values 2024 in June 2023.[23]

Publications