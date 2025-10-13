When you Start Digging These "Freedom Fighters" Start Looking Pretty Sus
Steve Kirsch
Steven Kirsch is an American entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the co-founder of the Steven and Michele Kirsch Foundation, and founder of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) and the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).
History
When he was 12 years old, Kirsch snuck in to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he interacted with Vint Cerf as he was inventing the internet with funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).[1]
He was soon asked by the team to write a program to send and receive e-mails on the Sigma 7, which would soon become the first computer to send an electronic message over the ARPANET in October 1969.[2] Charles Klein, one of the other researchers on the project, would later describe Kirsch by the nickname “Stevie” while recounting his contributions.
During his junior high and high school years, Kirsch also worked on operating systems for the group and wrote a status monitoring program, so users could tell who else was on the system.
Education
At the suggestion of Vint Cerf, Kirsch applied to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where received a Bachelor of Science, and then a Master of Science in electrical engineering and computer science in 1980.[3] He worked at Bell Laboratories during the summers.
Career
Kirsch is credited as an inventor of the optical mouse.[4] He marketed the invention through his startup Rodent Associates which he founded in 1982.[5] The company was later renamed to Mouse Systems.[6]
Around 2001, Kirsch met with Genentech founder Robert Swanson.[7]
In 2007, Kirsch’s personal fortune was estimated at $230 million, the majority earned from the IPO of Infoseek and the acquisition of Frame Technology.[8]
Kirsch founded OneID, a digital identity company, in 2011.[9][10]
Kirsch founded CoinTrust, later renamed Token, shortly before or during 2014.[11]
Leading up to the COVID-19 era, Kirsch was working on developing central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure services through M10 Networks, where he served as co-founder and CEO.[12][13][14]
COVID-19
Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Kirsch founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) in order to fund research into repurposed drugs to treat the illness. Donors to the CETF include David Baszucki (CEO of Roblox), Marc Benioff (CEO of Salesforce), Vint Cerf, Elon Musk (through the Musk Foundation), the Skoll Foundation and Vanguard.[15]
At some point in 2020, Kirsch reached out to Dr. Robert Malone for help applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).[16]
In June 2021, Kirsch appeared with Robert Malone on Bret Weinstein‘s DarkHorse Podcast, discussing COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines.[17]
In October 2021, Kirsch created the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) as an initiative of the Steven and Michele Kirsch Foundation. The first weekly webinar was held on October 21 and featured Jessica Rose, Angela Phillips and Ivory Hecker.[18]
On November 24, 2021, Kirsch was suspended from Twitter after sharing an article about prion diseases written by Jessica Rose.[19] He appeared as a guest on the Alex Jones Show on InfoWars on December 29, 2021 where he discussed Robert Malone’s removal from Twitter and upcoming appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, as well as several of his Substack articles.[20]
In September 2022, Kirsch submitted a video testimony to the World Health Organization as part of the second phase of public comment on the proposed pandemic treaty.[21]
2024 Presidential Election
Kirsch started discussing his intentions to create a Super PAC to “draft” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to run for President as early as January 2023, announcing as much on a January 23 livestream of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) alongside Robert Malone.[16:1] He followed this up with a February 13 article on his Substack titled “I’m forming a Super PAC to Draft RFK Jr. to run for President”, requesting volunteers.[22]
Kirsch donated $10,000 to American Values 2024 in June 2023.[23]
Publications
January 24, 2024: “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign“, published in Cureus.
Co-authored by Nathaniel Mead, Stephanie Seneff, Russ Wolfinger, Jessica Rose, Kris Denhaernyck, and Peter McCullough
July 29, 2024: “A summary of why the Czech Republic data is so devastating to the “safe and effective” narrative“
Mucho thanks to Sage for pointing me in the DARPA direction (read this amazing stack and see comments)!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/aaronkwittken/2020/07/02/a-serial-entrepreneurs-quest-to-save-lives-after-saving-his-own/?sh=15fe01752bfc
-------
"He’s equally known for his philanthropic work across a wide variety of environmental, medical, local and planet-safety causes – so prolific that Hillary Clinton presented him with a National Caring Award in 2003.
These efforts took a personal turn when on August 11, 2007, Steve announced on his personal website that he’d been diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer. He tackled what for others might have been a devastating blow with his characteristic gusto – working with world-renowned scientists to develop an experimental treatment. His openness and creativity paid off when, to Steve’s surprise and delight, one such treatment worked."
--------
Back to Forbes, 2020
When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, Steve recognized both his disadvantages as an immunocompromised man and his opportunity to make a difference as a man of means. He had already seen the efficacy and the practicality of using preexisting drugs and applying them toward other maladies, and so founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) – the only organization in the world focused on finding the most promising drugs and treatments that, when given sufficiently early, can reduce hospitalization and death rates.
“I did the research when I got Waldenström’s and, even with treatment, the mortality rate was about five years,” he said. “But the approach I had was to find the best scientists and fund them. We found a preexisting drug that worked to keep my cancer at bay. So when this [COVID-19] came along, I approached it in the same way.”
-------
So saved from cancer in 2007, Steve got excited about teaming with the Rockefeller Philanthropy for the Kovid to study a host of drugs for the purported respiratory virus, like remdesivir.
(Not sure when Steve decided that fluvoxamine, an SSRI, would be great too)
😅
----
Again, from Forbes:
"The organization supports grantees through funding, improving study protocols, advertising trials through op-eds, newspaper and TV interviews, and finding ways to manufacture drugs faster and at lower cost. The fund is managed by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, which will disburse grants that are recommended – in coordination with research being undertaken – by CETF’s Scientific Advisory Board. The initiative has drawn grant proposals from top scientists, including cancer genomics pioneer Bert Vogelstein and Michel Nussenzweig, whose research has led to the development of innovative vaccines against infectious disease and new treatments for autoimmunity.
Currently, the goal is to raise $30 million to continue supporting scientists developing preventative medicines – and the approach is paying off.
Thus far, CETF has raised funding for clinical trials for drug candidates including Peginterferon lambda, a hepatitis D treatment, and Camostat mesylate, a protease inhibitor used to treat reflux esophagitis and chronic pancreatitis. The organization is also raising funds to support COVID-related trials of remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral developed by Gilead Sciences, and Toyama Chemical's favipiravir, an antiviral medication currently used to treat influenza in Japan.'
I have butted heads with Kirsch here on the stack. Been a while and I don't remember what the issue was... LOL!
Anyway... Sus is correct!