https://www.forbes.com/sites/aaronkwittken/2020/07/02/a-serial-entrepreneurs-quest-to-save-lives-after-saving-his-own/?sh=15fe01752bfc

"He’s equally known for his philanthropic work across a wide variety of environmental, medical, local and planet-safety causes – so prolific that Hillary Clinton presented him with a National Caring Award in 2003.

These efforts took a personal turn when on August 11, 2007, Steve announced on his personal website that he’d been diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer. He tackled what for others might have been a devastating blow with his characteristic gusto – working with world-renowned scientists to develop an experimental treatment. His openness and creativity paid off when, to Steve’s surprise and delight, one such treatment worked."

Back to Forbes, 2020

When COVID-19 struck earlier this year, Steve recognized both his disadvantages as an immunocompromised man and his opportunity to make a difference as a man of means. He had already seen the efficacy and the practicality of using preexisting drugs and applying them toward other maladies, and so founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) – the only organization in the world focused on finding the most promising drugs and treatments that, when given sufficiently early, can reduce hospitalization and death rates.

“I did the research when I got Waldenström’s and, even with treatment, the mortality rate was about five years,” he said. “But the approach I had was to find the best scientists and fund them. We found a preexisting drug that worked to keep my cancer at bay. So when this [COVID-19] came along, I approached it in the same way.”

So saved from cancer in 2007, Steve got excited about teaming with the Rockefeller Philanthropy for the Kovid to study a host of drugs for the purported respiratory virus, like remdesivir.

(Not sure when Steve decided that fluvoxamine, an SSRI, would be great too)

Again, from Forbes:

"The organization supports grantees through funding, improving study protocols, advertising trials through op-eds, newspaper and TV interviews, and finding ways to manufacture drugs faster and at lower cost. The fund is managed by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, which will disburse grants that are recommended – in coordination with research being undertaken – by CETF’s Scientific Advisory Board. The initiative has drawn grant proposals from top scientists, including cancer genomics pioneer Bert Vogelstein and Michel Nussenzweig, whose research has led to the development of innovative vaccines against infectious disease and new treatments for autoimmunity.

Currently, the goal is to raise $30 million to continue supporting scientists developing preventative medicines – and the approach is paying off.

Thus far, CETF has raised funding for clinical trials for drug candidates including Peginterferon lambda, a hepatitis D treatment, and Camostat mesylate, a protease inhibitor used to treat reflux esophagitis and chronic pancreatitis. The organization is also raising funds to support COVID-related trials of remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral developed by Gilead Sciences, and Toyama Chemical's favipiravir, an antiviral medication currently used to treat influenza in Japan.'

I have butted heads with Kirsch here on the stack. Been a while and I don't remember what the issue was... LOL!

Anyway... Sus is correct!

