Alamo Dude
15h

The sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems are at war for control over your heart. The enteric gut brain and the mind are at war for control of your emotions. The emotions control chemical communications. These chemical communications control the geometric consciousness levels of the minds transceiver calculations. Thoughts come in through the SuperConscious Einsteinian Deep Sleep. According to MRI measurements they take 7 newtonian linear time seconds to go through the Maxwellian ideational REM subconscious. If you don’t correct negative spin thoughts the first 5 seconds. It is normally too late to reorder/refocus thoughts here. Before the surface into conscious Newtonian actions. Recomputed in the mind’s transceiver. Thoughts plus analog to digital five senses. Computed into a geometric level of computation. Output digital to analog as actions in waking Newtonian.

This five second rule in the Maxwellian subconscious is where Jesus is advising pluck our ideational sinful eyes, ditto hands and feet. Before the thoughts exit as evil actions. Using your free will to reorder, refocus.

So the consciousness geometry, 1D survival Adrenaline. Run! 2D Flatland Adrenaline plus Cortisol fight or flight binary. In the Reptilian brain the amygdala. Tunnel vision. 3D common sense in the frontal cortex. Death and Aging hormones Adrenaline and Cortisol are erased by DHEA. 4D intuitive time lapse wisdom/best practices input to 3D calculations via pineal gland.

The heart out powers the brain’s communication avenues in all four categories. Chemical, hydraulics, electrical and electromagnetic. The brain is influenced by the enteric gut brain health. And the hierarchy of order to reorder our lives properly to the true source, God is the God of Life, not breath is as follows;

God>God’s Breath> our breath>

heart>mind>free will>actions.

Proper nutrition, prayer, meditation reorders correctly to live coherently. With out free will, true love can’t exist. Humans would just be puppets. And with out tests to free will, free will is useless. Pray or be prey.

Amaterasu Solar
10h

Excellent look at what Our symbiotic friends do!

