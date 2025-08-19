Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

TriTorch
19h

It does not require a body language expert to interpret what is going on here:

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 1: When the Economy is Destroyed: https://old.bitchute.com/video/mx8Um27uCPDY

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 2: When We Shoot GMOs Into Little Kid's Veins: https://old.bitchute.com/video/qqfSe2Pgp934

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 3: The Vaccine "Final Solution": https://old.bitchute.com/video/uQDcrI6ieFvT

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 4: This Next Pandemic Will Get Their Attention: https://old.bitchute.com/video/OU4IB8hkQJ0T

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 5: 700,000 Side Effects: https://old.bitchute.com/video/mfs7P2qlEIHO

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 6: Lessons from Epstein's Scarcity of Carefulness: https://old.bitchute.com/video/AyOWCn0EVyn3

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 7: When Children Die: https://old.bitchute.com/video/DkK5Yl2KmhEW

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 8: When 20 Million Die: https://old.bitchute.com/video/N4zvGsBqlfVX

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 9: When the Economy Dies & We've Injected Billions: https://old.bitchute.com/video/OKxlaC9VamFO

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 10: When Vaccines Cause Bad Things: https://old.bitchute.com/video/A5UI4tnnhb7E

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 11: When Vaccines Are Forced to Get Social Security: https://old.bitchute.com/video/pHPkfzAmzYxI

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 12: When Lockdowns Never End - Meet Bill Gates: https://old.bitchute.com/video/xAQxMzP8Hfwi

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 13: When Vaccine Safety Testing is an Object of Mockery, Bill Gates: https://old.bitchute.com/video/lVitvUzrwFO3

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 14: When You Stick Metal Needles in a Child's Arm & They Cry, Gates: https://old.bitchute.com/video/UKkJgYUc4IDH

The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 15: When Nuclear War & AI Cataclysm Get Your Motor Running Bill Gates: https://old.bitchute.com/video/55jFFXCkjikD/

5 replies by Me Stuff and others
Amaterasu Solar
18h

I have issues using the term initiated in Hollywood to suggest Our children are sacrificial goats. They do sacrifice children and I know for sure.

Other than that, Excellent piece!

Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids

