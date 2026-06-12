Every morning before anything else has a chance to get into my head, I sit down and do breathwork with Breath with Sandy, and it has settled into the same category as brushing my teeth in the sense that it is not something I decide on each day, it is something I do because the difference between doing it and skipping it shows up later in how my nervous system handles everything that follows.

From the outside it is almost too simple to take seriously, just sitting still and following breathing instructions on a screen, yet the internal effect is consistent enough that it stopped being something I evaluate and became something I rely on, because it noticeably changes the pace of my thoughts, the intensity of my reactions, and the amount of friction between stimulus and response throughout the day.

I already learned the nervous system in a formal academic setting back when I first started college coursework in physiology and neurobiology in what now feels like a different lifetime, and I understood the structure clearly enough, the autonomic nervous system constantly adjusting internal state based on perceived demand, and the vagus nerve acting as a central regulatory pathway between brain, heart, lungs, and gut that helps shift the body between mobilization and recovery depending on context, but that understanding stayed mostly conceptual at the time.

Breathwork turns that same system into something observable in real time because the feedback is immediate and physical, and the practice itself is extremely simple, inhalation, breath retention, exhalation, breath retention, repeated in cycles that do not look like much from the outside but produce very consistent internal changes once the body is engaged in them.

Breath retention, known in yogic traditions as kumbhaka, has been part of structured breathing systems for centuries, long before there was any physiological language for carbon dioxide regulation or autonomic signaling, and those traditions consistently described outcomes like increased steadiness, improved attention, and greater internal control that modern physiology now explains through changes in respiratory chemistry and nervous system activity.

The difference between inhale holds and exhale holds is where the practice becomes very clear in the body. After a full inhalation, breath holds feel relatively stable, like a gradual build in pressure that remains manageable for a longer window, and I can usually sit with that sensation for close to a minute without much disruption. After a full exhalation, the experience shifts quickly.

Sandy instructs me to hold my breath on an exhale for a whole minute, but within twenty to thirty seconds, my diaphragm begins contracting involuntarily in sharp, repetitive spasms, and the sensation escalates into a strong and immediate drive to breathe that takes over attention completely, leaving very little space for anything else. That response is not primarily about oxygen dropping, but about carbon dioxide rising. As carbon dioxide accumulates, blood chemistry shifts toward higher acidity, and chemoreceptors in the brainstem and throughout the vascular system detect those changes and increase respiratory drive in order to restore balance, which is why the urge to breathe becomes so intense even when oxygen is still sufficient. The diaphragm contractions are part of that automatic response, generated by respiratory centers attempting to restart ventilation regardless of conscious intent, which creates the feeling of a conflict between voluntary control and involuntary regulation.

Exhale holds feel harder (like I am dying) because lung volume starts lower, meaning there is less buffer capacity and carbon dioxide reaches the threshold for respiratory urgency more quickly, which compresses the timeline between starting the hold and hitting that intense physiological signal. What becomes most noticeable over time is how absolute the sensation feels compared to how mechanical the cause actually is, because the body produces a full emergency style response based entirely on predictable internal chemistry, which makes breath retention one of the clearest ways to observe how easily discomfort is interpreted as urgency.

Humming has become a smaller but consistent part of the practice because it changes the exhale in a very direct way. The vibration moves through the throat, face, and nasal passages, the exhale naturally extends without forcing it, and nitric oxide production in the nasal cavity increases, which supports circulation and airway function while also shifting breathing into a slower rhythm that supports parasympathetic activation.

The combined effect of breathwork, breath retention, and humming is not that life becomes calmer, but that the system becomes less reactive at baseline, so the gap between what happens and how quickly I respond to it becomes slightly wider. That gap is where the change actually shows up, because it is the space where the nervous system stops turning every internal signal into immediate action (or overreaction), and starts giving just enough room for interpretation before reaction.