Why Did They Need 5G, a "Pandemic," and Forced mRNA?
Because Making America Healthy Again Never Seemed to be Part of the Plan
Dozens of US Doctors and Healthcare Practitioners Send Letter to President Trump Calling for A Moratorium on 5G Press Release
Dec 13, 2019 | 0 comments
Dozens of US Doctors and Healthcare Practitioners Send Letter to President Trump Calling for A Moratorium on 5G
Experts are urging for reductions in exposure to protect human health and the environment.
Washington, DC – A broad coalition of scientists, doctors and advocates sent a National 5G Resolution letter to President Trump demanding a moratorium on 5G until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from the telecom industry. The 5G Resolution was developed during the first three-day US medical conference fully dedicated to this topic, Electromagnetic Fields Conference on Diagnosis and Treatment, which convened in Scotts Valley, California in September. (Watch videos from the conference here.)
The letter references the published scientific studies demonstrating harm to human health, bees trees and the environment from current wireless technology and posits that 5G will both increase exposure and add in new technology never safety tested for long-term exposure.
“We join with the thousands of doctors, scientists and health care providers worldwide who have recently issued appeals for urgent action on 5G to protect public health and call for a moratorium on 5G and any further wireless antenna densification until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from the wireless industry.”
“The children are our future. The scientific evidence has been clear for decades and now
America has an opportunity to lead the way,” said Toril H. Jelter, MD, a pediatrician who presented at the EMF Conference with case studies on children she has treated who have dramatically improved after reducing wireless exposures. “It is my impression that health effects of wireless radiation go misdiagnosed and underdiagnosed for years. Parents, teachers and physicians need to know that hardwiring internet, phone and tv is a healthier option for our children.”
According to the 5G Resolution:
The FCC has stated that 800,000 antenna sites will be required to fully deploy 5G in the United States, with global deployments expected to reach almost 5 million by 2021.
New wireless antennas are rapidly being installed on streetlights and utility poles directly in front of homes and schools.
5G will dramatically increase the general public’s daily exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF), in addition to the emissions from 2G, 3G, 4G wireless infrastructure already in place.
5G was not premarket safety tested.
Research shows biological effects from levels of wireless exposures presently allowed.
Research on 5G emissions shows serious impacts to humans, bees, trees and wildlife.
The Electromagnetic Safety Alliance and Environmental Health Trust coordinated gathering signatories for the 5G Resolution, and both organizations also presented at the 2019 EMF Conference. Full Text of the Letter is Below.
United States of America National 5G Resolution
An Urgent Call for a Moratorium on 5th Generation Wireless Technologies Pending Safety Testing
To: Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
December 11, 2019
We, the undersigned, are medical doctors, health professionals, scientists, engineers and public advocates who are deeply concerned about the potential health risks associated with 5G and the proliferation of electromagnetic radiation sources from wireless telecommunications technologies.
The FCC has stated that 800,000 antenna sites will be required to fully deploy 5G in the United States. Global deployments are expected to reach almost 5 million by 2021. Industry projects 22 billion wirelessly connected devices worldwide as part of the Internet of Things. New wireless antennas are rapidly being attached to streetlights and utility poles directly in front of homes and schools. 5G will dramatically increase our daily exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) in addition to the 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, etc. RF-EMF from wireless infrastructure already in place that will continue to emit. The 5G antenna densification plan will lead to a significant increase of involuntary exposure to wireless radiation everywhere.
Cell phone and wireless were never premarket safety tested for long-term exposure to humans when they first came on the market decades ago. Now the harmful effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic exposure to humans and the environment are proven. In 2015, more than 250 scientists from more than 40 countries expressed their “serious concerns” in an EMF Appeal regarding the ubiquitous and increasing exposure to EMF generated by electric and wireless devices even before the additional 5G Internet of Things rollout. The scientists refer to the fact that “numerous recent scientific publications have shown that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines”. Since then, hundreds of doctors have signed onto new appeals specifically calling to halt 5G.
A large number of peer-reviewed scientific reports demonstrate harm to human health from EMFs. Effects include increased cancer risk, increased cellular stress, increased harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, behavioral problems, neurological disorders, headaches, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond the human race, as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to trees, bees, plants, animals, and bacteria.
After the EMF scientists’ appeal was initiated in 2015, additional research has associated serious adverse biological effects of RF-EMF emissions from wireless technologies. The U.S. National Institutes of Health National Toxicology Program (NTP) published its large-scale, $30 million animal study showing DNA damage and statistically significant increases in the incidence of brain cancer and heart cancer in animals exposed daily to wireless radiation. These findings support the results from human epidemiological studies finding associations between wireless radiation and brain tumor risk.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer agency of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2011 concluded that EMFs at frequencies 30 KHz to 300 GHz are possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B). However, since that date, new studies, including the NTP study mentioned above and several epidemiological and experimental investigations, have increased the evidence indicating that wireless is carcinogenic. Now in 2019, the IARC announced plans to re-evaluate RF-EMF for carcinogenicity as soon as 2022.
As the U.S. Department of the Interior stated, “the electromagnetic radiation standards used by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) continue to be based on thermal heating, a criterion now nearly 30 years out of date and inapplicable today.” FCC guidelines only protect against heating effects (EPA 2002) and ignore the effects of pulse-modulated signals. Scientists have repeatedly found adverse biological effects that are caused without heating (”non-thermal effect”) at radiation levels far below the limits in FCC guidelines. Replicated research finds memory damage, behavioral problems and tumor promotion from “low” legally allowed levels of wireless.
As the EPA was defunded in the mid ‘90s, there are no federally developed safety limits and there is no health and safety agency in the United States with authority to review the research and ensure protections regarding the human health and environmental effects from wireless antennas. Internationally, the organizations that issue exposure standards have failed to develop sufficient guidelines. Published reviews and studies on the new higher frequencies to be used in 5G call for caution and warn of future impacts that will not only impact humans but also wildlife and especially bees.
We are concerned about the health and well-being of those who are most vulnerable: children, pregnant women, and persons sensitive to electromagnetic fields and who have chronic health problems.
We join with the thousands of doctors, scientists and health care providers worldwide who have recently issued appeals for urgent action on 5G to protect public health. The rapidly growing list includes the International EMF Scientist Appeal, Appeal to the European Union, Belgium Doctors Appeal, Canadian Doctors, Cyprus Medical Association, Physicians of Turin, Italy, the German Doctors Appeal, International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and Space and the International Society of Doctors for the Environment.
We call for a moratorium on 5G and any further wireless antenna densification until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from the wireless industry.
Doctors or health practitioners who want to sign onto this letter please email EHT at info@ehtrust.org
News https://www.valuewalk.com/2019/12/human-health-danger-5g/
Note: To sign please send your name, title and location to info@ehtrust.org
Signatories to the National 5G Resolution collected at the EMF Conference, September 2019
The resolution was attended the first U.S. medical conference fully dedicated to this topic, Electromagnetic Fields Conference on Diagnosis and Treatment” convened in Scott’s Valley, California, from September 6-8, 2019.
As the conference was concluding, several participants agreed to initiate a National 5G Resolution, recommending a moratorium on the roll-out of fifth generation wireless, 5G, until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from the industry.
Signatories include US medical doctors, scientists, naturopathic doctors, nurses, social workers, health practitioners as well as engineers and industrial hygienists.
Miguel Aguilera, MD, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Stephanie McCarter, MD
Robin Anderson, PhD , Santa Rosa, California
Wayne Anderson, ND, Santa Rosa, California
Randy Baker, MD, Soquel, California
Stephanie Belseth, NP, Edina, Minnesota
Matthew Bernstein, MD, Chicago, Illinois
Andrea Berrin, MA, Aptos, California
Tara Boyd, ND, Seattle, Washington
Robert Brown, MD Export, Pennsylvania
Sarah Carnes, ND Woodinville, Washington
Margaret Christensen, MD Dallas, Texas
Rowena Chua, MD, Glenview, Illinois
Tracey Cook, ND, Orrville, Ohio
Deborah L. Dykema, DO, Phoenix, Arizona
Eric Gordon, MD, San Rafael, California
Cheryl Grey, MD, Boulder, Colorado
Devra Davis PhD, MPH, Jackson Hole Wyoming
Trudy Heil, NP, Portland, Oregon
Anne Hill, ND, Portland, Oregon
Lynn Hinkle, PA, ND, Mill Valley, California
Tori Jelter, MD, Walnut Creek, California
Elizabeth Kelley, MA, Tucson, Arizona
Jennifer Kessman MD, IFMEP, ABFM,FAAFP, Dallas, Texas
Kim Lear, MA, Lyons, Colorado
Ashley Read, MBA, Indianapolis, IN
Alice Lee, MD, Kaiser Permanente, Northern California,
Ronald Lynch, MD, Orlando, Florida
Judith Wolkens, Novi, MI
Cara Turek, Saint Louis, Missouri
Peter O. Childs, Miranda, CA
Mrs. Terah Browning, Washington State
Clista Leanne Scott, Hayward, California
Karl Maret, MD, MA, Corralitos, California
Dorota Matusewicz, MD, Clearwater, Florida
Kelly McCann, MD, Costa Mesa, California
Valorie McLain, Winston, Georgia
Lisa Nagy, MD, Martha’s Vineyard, MA
Bonnie Nedrow, ND, President, National Association of Environmental Medicine
Kalpana D. Patel, MD, Buffalo, New York
Victoria Nee, MD, Chicago, Illinois
Daniel Rieders, MD, Palo Alto, California
Stephanie Riley, ND, Truckee, California
Sandra Ross, PhD., Mill Valley, California
Marly Sachsman, ND, Ellsworth, Maine
Natalie Sadler, MD, Black Mountain, North Carolina
Glayol Sahba, MD, Sacrament, California
Christine Salter, MD, St. Louis, Missouri
Lindsay Samuelson, ND, Toledo, Ohio
Lisa Saslove, MS, RD, Sebastopol, California
Elizabeth H. Sims-Day, ND, Lake Forest Park, Washington
Therese Stokan, DO, Port Angeles, Washington
Irina Strelyuk, ND, San Rafael, California
Wallace Taylor, MD, Austin, Texas
Veronica Tilden, DO, Nevada City, California
Diana Vandegriff, NMD, Tempe, Arizona
Elizabeth Vaughn, MD, High Point, North
Jennifer Coleman RN, MAc Easton, Maryland
Carolina Kathy Veon, DOM, AP, CCN, Orlando, Florida
Kevin Wand, DO, Bloomington,Minnesota
Melody Wong, ND, Burlingame, California
Mina Yoon, ND, LAC, San Francisco, California
Bettina Herbert, MD, FAAPMR, NBPAS/PMR, ABOIM, IFMCP
Ann Huycke MD, Boise Idaho USA
George Eastman, Ed.D., Ph.D., Neuro-Clinical Psychologist, Cambridge, MA
Gary Null, PhD, New York, NY
Angela Colbeck, M.D., Canton, Michigan
Chunlin Qian, PhD, Livingston, NJ
Laura Koniver, MD, Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Albrecht, ND, Monroe, MI
Juliane Goicoechea, MS RDN, LDN, Plymouth, MA
Judy Tsafrir, MD, Newton Centre, MA
Additional Signatories from EMF Conference participants & others
Sarah Aminoff, Union City, California
Laura Bobzien, Dallas, Texas
Tonya Gabbert, BSEd, Springfield, MO
August Brice, Founder, Tech Wellness California
Susan Busen, Palos Heights, Illinois
Nancy Costa, Heartfelt Spaces, San Rafael, California
Teresa Demarie, MBA, Long Beach, California
Jennifer Crumpton, Austin, Texas
Shilpa Dashpute, MA, Glendora, California
Cecelia Doucette, MTPW, Ashland, Massachusetts
Michael Garabedian, Attorney, Lincoln, California
David Getoff, CNN, CTN, FAAIM Vice President, Price Pottenger Nutrition Foundation
William Holland, Topanga, California
Mieke Jacobs, Lake Zurich, Illinois
Ann Todd, Rochester Hills, MI
Ivy Amar, Cert. AYURVEDA, Santa Fe,NM
Monika Karajewski, Santa Barbara, California
Miriam Lindbeck, Santa Barbara, California
Rola Masri, Los Angeles, California
Maija C. Hahn, MS, CCC-SLP
Cheryl Matthews, Los Altos Hills, California
Lloyd Morgan, EE, Berkeley, California
Marilee McElvain, MA, Altius Holistic Health Center, Sierra Madre, CA
Thomas McElvain, D Min, Altius Holistic Health Center, Sierra Madre, CA
Kevin Mottus. LCSW, Los Angeles, California
Reilley Mullin, FNP, Trinidad, California
Ajna Orion, Felton, California
Camilla Rees, CEO, Wide Angle Health, LLC
Elizabeth Durkin, OTR/L, LAc, EAMP
Cynthia Quattro, PA, LAc, Soquel, California
Theresa Ricker, San Antonio, Texas
Theodora Scarato MSW, Environmental Health Trust
Stephen Scott, Novato, California
Taryn Slauson, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Leslie Stalder, LC, Arcata, California
Amber Stokes, Med, Santa Monica, California
Sam Wieder, MBA, Greenville, Pennsylvania
Eric Windheim, BBEC, EMRS, Sacramento, California
Nasha Winters, ND, LAc, FABND, Durango, Colorado
Glenn Kikel, ACN, Lyons, Colorado
Mary Anne Tierney, RN, MPH, Ashville, North Carolina
