Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
11hEdited

Imho it's first cuz DJT is transactional.... odd way ta feather yer own nest but hey the Qataris offer solid gold feathers an' gave 'im a plane! DePlane DePlane!--that flyin' palace in the sky! a gen-u-ine "Laputa!"...

Golden Terlet Man (PotUS!) likes folks that also have/covet shiny gold thangs an' YachTs (gotta schpit when ya say that). Baubles, bangles, hear how they ring ringa linga.... Now silly folks keep sayin' he's "all in with da joos" or iz controlled by evil zios (sigh) but nope, that's unkosher HOGWARSH. Da joos cain't pay him enuf compared ta Qatar (Catarrh--schpit when ya say it too!) He jus' made Israel do a frog-hop/perp-walk so HamAss could see an'nuther day (I'll spare the haters mah views on that) BUT the bottom line iz--whuther he builds hiz CussInos & ReZorts in Gaza 'er not, imho "our" Super Hero Orange Man duz not drink Orange "Juice" (more like ShatToe LaFeet Rothschild!) an' could give two sharts 'bout chews here or in oh Israel.

It's all about DEALS an' he'll pull whatever kafabe moves an' take his "fight fight fight" stance as a MAGA Ring Meister ta rope the AmeriCONned public inta cheerin' 'im on, no matter whut he duz includin' bringin' in terrorists inta hiz Own Privit IdaHo! (An' he'll AssUme all the Couch Taters won't mind a bit cuz he's their hero...an' as y'all know more'n half of his "peeps" love I-Slam an' have turned on da juice & Israel like Charlie "Church" per CandyAss Owe-unz...) It's kinda...the enemy of the enemy I guess? Shiny shiny....

I don't even think it's 'specially malevolent--Might be Masonic (I mean he'z a Jesuit zo....) but at velly least it's simply a DEAL an' a great one... he didn't git a nobel but his bank accounts 're likely ta be shartin' gold coins with the inCum from this new venture w/ Qatar. Brilliant Qatar who is fundin' our glory-holi-us AmeriConned univershitties too--https://www.thefp.com/p/explosion-in-foreign-funding-for-american-universities--an' yep it don't matter it's the FP, it's kinda common knowledge.

Qatar's got waaaay more munny an' kin offer 'im shinier (vs sheenier?) thangs he likes than Israel (DJT's famous fer "Your Fired" an' that 'bout sums up the depths of his Middle Eastern policy).

He's make it zound all good fer AmeriKa... Sure, it's soooo MAGA ta invite in a nation of terrorist slave owners (Qatar is, I believe, the nayshun with the greatest no. of human rights abuses fer SLAVERY--literal SLAVERY--https://www.antislavery.org/reports/migrant-worker-rights-violations-in-qatar/) inta the USA to train 'em up 9/11 style (yep, I know no planes flew that day) to be Ready-fer-Wreckage here an' elsewhar. Whut his own plans are fer internal may-hem 'er not don't mattah. With this deal Trump just took a DUMP on US. (More gold terlets on the way...) This iz all about the (f)Ahrt of the Deal....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
12h

A well "oiled" machine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture