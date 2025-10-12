When news broke that the Qatari Emiri Air Force would be building a facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, most Americans blinked. Wait—Qatar? In Idaho? Why is a tiny Middle Eastern monarchy building anything for its military inside the United States? Officials insist it’s nothing to worry about. They say it’s “training cooperation.” They say the base will still be “under U.S. control.” They always say that. But peel back the language and the deal looks a lot stranger than the headlines let on.

The arrangement

Qatar, a country smaller than Connecticut, bought dozens of F-15 fighter jets from the U.S. under a multibillion-dollar arms deal. Now, it’s paying to build its own training compound inside a U.S. Air Force base so its pilots can learn to fly and maintain those jets. They’ll live, train, and operate alongside American personnel. The construction, funded by a foreign government, will take place on American soil—yet it’s being marketed as “routine.” But is it? Since when do foreign governments get to build on our military installations?

Why Idaho?

That’s the question few in Washington are answering. Why pick Idaho—a remote state with wide-open airspace, sparse population, and an unusual amount of secretive military activity over the years? Mountain Home Air Force Base sits on the edge of vast restricted zones, perfect for flight testing and live-fire training. It’s geographically isolated, which makes it easy to control and even easier to keep out of public view. Maybe that’s the point. If you were trying to keep something low-profile, Idaho is a good place to do it.

What will they actually do there?

The Pentagon’s official line is that Qatari pilots will train on F-15s and “develop interoperability” with the U.S. Air Force. But that term—interoperability—is conveniently vague. It could mean anything from basic flight exercises to advanced weapons drills, intelligence sharing, or simulated combat missions. If Qatar’s facility mirrors others built for partner nations, it could include hangars, maintenance centers, living quarters, weapons storage, and secure data rooms. In other words: a miniature military hub. So while officials promise it’s “just training,” the scale suggests something more permanent—a foothold.

Who made this OK?

Deals like this don’t just appear. They pass quietly through layers of bureaucracy: the Department of Defense, State Department, and Congress, usually bundled under “foreign military sales” and defense cooperation agreements. In this case, the agreement traces back to the 2017 F-15 deal and subsequent training arrangements approved under both Republican and Democratic administrations. In 2017, the U.S. and Qatar finalized a deal for Qatar to purchase 72 F-15QA fighter jets for a total of $12 billion. This agreement aimed to enhance Qatar’s military capabilities and strengthen defense ties between the two nations. The Pentagon, the Air Force, and Qatar’s Defense Ministry negotiated the specifics. By the time the public hears about it, it’s already a done deal—rubber-stamped and funded. Idaho’s own representatives? Most haven’t said a word. But in 2017 Trump sure had a lot to say about Qatar. So why let them in our country? Especially under these terms?

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Secures Historic $1.2 Trillion Economic Commitment in Qatar The White House May 14, 2025 MAKING AMERICAN MANUFACTURING AND INNOVATION GREAT AGAIN: Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totaling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including an historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways. The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age.

Since President Trump took office, his commitment to American manufacturing and innovation has attracted trillions of dollars in investments and global commercial deals. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States’ success.

The following represent just a few of the many groundbreaking deals secured in Qatar: Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a landmark order from Qatar Airways, a $96 billion agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. This is Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order. This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal. McDermott has a strong partnership with Qatar Energy in advancing critical energy infrastructure, with seven active projects worth $8.5 billion. As the sole provider of offshore components for Qatar’s major LNG expansion, McDermott’s work directly supports thousands of U.S. energy sector jobs. Parsons has successfully won 30 projects worth up to $97 billion. These high-value engagements have fueled significant company growth, supporting thousands of jobs across the United States and reinforcing American leadership in cutting-edge engineering and innovation. Quantinuum finalized a Joint Venture Agreement with Al Rabban Capital, a prominent Qatari company. Qatar will invest up to $1 billion in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development provided by the Joint Venture, supporting U.S. and Qatari jobs and leadership in this critical emerging technology.

Today’s signings mark President Trump’s intent to accelerate Qatar’s defense investment in the U.S.-Qatar security partnership—enhancing regional deterrence and benefitting the U.S. industrial base. The defense deals secured today lock in Qatar’s procurement of state-of-the-art military equipment from two leading U.S. defense companies. Raytheon, an RTX business, secured a $1 billion agreement for Qatar’s acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, signed by the U.S. and Qatari governments. This deal establishes Qatar as the first international customer for Raytheon’s Fixed Site – Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS) designed to counter unmanned aircraft. The deal directly supports high-skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs in the United States and reinforces America’s leadership in innovative defense technologies. General Atomics secured a nearly $2 billion agreement for Qatar’s acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, signed by the U.S. and Qatari governments. This deal will strengthen the U.S.-Qatar bilateral relationship and provide the Qatari Armed Forces with the most advanced multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft in the world, powered by U.S. products made in America. The United States and Qatar also signed a statement of intent to further strengthen our security partnership, outlining over $38 billion in potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defense capabilities related to air defense and maritime security.

These new agreements and instruments aim to drive the growth of the U.S.-Qatar bilateral commercial relationship, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and open new trade and investment opportunities for both countries over the coming decade and beyond. CATALYZING PROSPERITY THROUGH GREATER TRADE AND INVESTMENT: The United States and Qatar have a long history of trade and a strong commercial relationship, including significant long-term aviation, critical infrastructure, information technology, and consulting deals. Qatar’s strategic goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 create opportunities for U.S. businesses in multiple sectors.

The United States had a $2 billion trade surplus with Qatar in 2024 and has had a positive trade balance with Qatar since 2003. In 2024, U.S.-Qatar trade totaled $5.64 billion, with $3.8 billion in U.S. exports and $1.8 billion in Qatari imports. Qatar’s greenfield investment in the United States totaled $3.3 billion in 2023, focused on hotels and tourism, information technology, advanced manufacturing, financial services, and oil and gas.

This visit advances opportunities for U.S. companies to expand long-standing partnerships and for Qatari entities to embrace U.S. technologies, adopt best practices, and finalize new agreements for significant sales and investments. Qatar has made significant investments in the United States across hotels and tourism, financial services, technology, healthcare, and energy, with plans to invest even more over the next five years. These investments strengthen the U.S. economy by supporting good-paying jobs for millions of American workers, expanding U.S. exports, and funding research and development. Qatar has the third largest proven reserves of natural gas in the world, and has invested in American energy infrastructure, directly contributing to U.S. energy security and industrial resilience. Starting in 2019, QatarEnergy initiated $18 billion in investments in the U.S. energy sector with ExxonMobil’s Golden Pass LNG Terminal ($10 billion) and Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Golden Triangle Polymers Plant ($8 billion), both located on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Qatar is our 12th largest Foreign Military Sales partner with active cases valued at more than $26 billion.

Qatar’s expansive investment in and trade with the United States contribute to U.S. and Qatari economic growth and prosperity, and Qatar’s choice of U.S. industry’s best-fit solutions supports the U.S. strategic goal of growing our industrial presence throughout the Gulf and the region as a whole. THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump is securing billions in investments to revitalize American manufacturing, delivering on his promise to bring back “Made in America” and usher in a new Golden Age of prosperity. Today’s announcement builds on yesterday’s $600 billion investment commitment secured in Saudi Arabia.

It also follows the announcement of an historic trade agreement with the United Kingdom and a joint agreement with China to reduce reciprocal tariffs.

By securing these investments, President Trump is spurring a manufacturing renaissance, driving economic growth, and creating high-paying jobs across the nation.

Prior to this historic deal, President Trump had already attracted trillions in U.S.-based investments, laying the foundation for an era of unprecedented American prosperity.

President Trump is building on his record of success with Qatar, exemplified by his leadership in the 2019 GE Aerospace GEnx engine sale to power Qatar Airways’ then-newly acquired Boeing 787-9 aircraft—a monumental purchase in the history of both companies.

As the dealmaker in chief, President Trump’s latest achievement in Qatar is another win for America.

Pete Hegseth: Signal, Scandals, and Now Qatar

Pete Hegseth, the guy who thought it was a brilliant idea to run Pentagon chats on Signal—accidentally including journalists and bypassing security—now gets to oversee a Qatari base in Idaho. Because if there’s one thing that screams “competent foreign military liaison,” it’s a guy whose biggest contribution to national security might be proving you can leak classified info without even trying.

The deeper unease

Something about this just doesn’t sit right. We’re told this is about “shared security” and “strategic partnership.” But what it really shows is how blurred the line has become between ally and client state. Qatar gets American soil, American protection, and American legitimacy—all paid for with oil money and arms contracts. The U.S. gets another foreign government’s footprint tucked neatly into the heartland. It’s cooperation without accountability, and secrecy without consent.

Why the U.S. Lets Qatar Do This

Qatar has been linked to funding extremist groups, yet the U.S. treats it as a key partner. Why? Because it hosts Al Udeid Air Base, buys U.S. jets, and sits in a strategic Gulf location. That gives Washington access, influence, and defense-industry profits—despite the risks. In practical terms: the Pentagon gets a cooperative ally in a critical region, while Qatar gets training, legitimacy, and a foothold in the U.S. But the optics are jarring: a small monarchy with controversial ties building a military presence deep in Idaho, miles from any border, operating alongside American forces. It’s strategic partnership—or strategic entanglement. And for ordinary Americans watching, it looks like we’re handing over space, resources, and trust to a foreign power with a messy track record.

Whose Base Is It, Anyway?

Maybe the bigger question isn’t why Qatar picked Idaho—it’s why the United States keeps saying yes. Idaho has always carried an air of mystery: hidden programs, strange partnerships, and now a foreign military outpost. The Pentagon calls it progress. The rest of us might call it something else—quiet erosion of sovereignty, one “training agreement” at a time. ‘Merica.