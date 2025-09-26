Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]

Dennis M. Bushnell for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration

2001-07

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, transhumanism, superhumanism, posthumanism, the Singularity, superintelligence, Virtual Reality, virtual worlds, biotechnology, bioengineering, biohacking, genetic engineering, directed evolution, life-extension, nanotechnology, nanoassemblers, living factories, robots, flesh-eating robots, robot swarms, self-replicating robots, replicators, nanobots, cyborgs, cybernetic organisms, artificial life, artificial neural networks, dreaming neural nets, Artificial Intelligence, AI, quantum computers, terraforming, drones, microchip implants, brain chips, Air Force 2025, torture, terrorism, bioterrorism, biowarfare, biowar, CNN Syndrome, Psychological Warfare, Psywar, Information Warfare, IW, Infowar, information dominance, robotic warfare, Robowar, Space Warfare, Spacewar, military superiority

Dennis M. Bushnell, “Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]” (sic), NASA Langley Research Center (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), July 2001, 113 pp.; PDF, 1400357 bytes, MD5: c833f3fbc55d07fe891f5f4df5fb2f57. The aforesaid PDF was found on the US Department of Defense’s Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) website, as archived by the following Internet Archive URL: http://wayback.archive.org/web/20031224161719/http://www.dtic.mil/ndia/2001testing/bushnell.pdf

Dennis M. Bushnell is the Chief Scientist at NASA’s Langley Research Center. The following is a biography page for him:

Joe Atkinson, “Dennis Bushnell”, NASA Langley Research Center (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), Mar. 21, 2013. http://www.nasa.gov/centers/langley/news/researchernews/snapshot_DBushnell.html

Bushnell’s above presentation was given on August 14, 2001 at the 4th Annual Testing and Training for Readiness Symposium and Exhibition organized by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and held at the Rosen Centre Hotel (formerly the Omni Rosen Hotel) in Orlando, Florida. For information on that, see the following page in which the above presentation is available:

“The 4th Annual Testing and Training for Readiness Symposium & Exhibition: Emerging Challenges, Opportunities and Requirements, 13-16 August 2001”, Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC). http://wayback.archive.org/web/20020409151859/http://www.dtic.mil/ndia/2001testing/index.html , http://wayback.archive.org/web/20040825220041/http://www.dtic.mil/ndia/2001testing/2001testing.html

See also the following announcement page for this conference:

“4th Annual Testing and Training Symposium and Exhibition: A National Partnership, on August 14-16, 2001 in Orlando, FL at the Omni Centre Hotel”, National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). http://wayback.archive.org/web/20010410031320/http://register.ndia.org/interview/register.ndia?~Brochure~1070

The following is the conference proceedings:

Testing and Training for Readiness Symposium and Exhibition (4th Annual): Emerging Challenges, Opportunities and Requirements Held on 13-16 August 2001 (on CD-ROM), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), Aug. 2001; National Technical Information Service (NTIS) Issue Number: 1014. http://www.ntis.gov/search/product.aspx?ABBR=ADM002244 , http://oai.dtic.mil/oai/oai?verb=getRecord&metadataPrefix=html&identifier=ADM002244

The text on each page stating “Future Strategic Issues, 7/01” within the above PDF refers to the document’s finalization date of July 2001. The creation date of the above PDF is given as Thu 13 Dec 2001 08:48:04 AM EST, which possibly refers to when the PDF was created from a Microsoft PowerPoint file (.ppt), as it looks like the document was perhaps originally a PowerPoint file.