Bodhisattvas Betty

John Paul
7h

You are always on the ball and ahead of the curve Betty!

Thank you for that.

Like the lady said on a YT comment thread - "I'm living in every sci-fi movie I ever saw!"

I suspected it was true when she posted the comment, but now I KNOW its true.

Here is one for the Fortean followers: "PETER THIEL" is an anagram for "THE REPTILE."

Believe It Or Not!

About ten years ago a young Russian man with MS or Lou Gehrig's Disease was volunteering for the first head transplant. Never caught the follow up. If there was one.

Back in the distant and magical 80's Steve Martin had a great comedy called The Man With Two Brains. Very novel, and enjoyable, but Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid still takes the cake, for me anyway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auzfTPp4moA&list=RDauzfTPp4moA&start_radio=1

It is becoming harder to ignore Max Loughan's statement years ago that CERN changed the mass of one electron and thereby destroyed our original universe hurling us into the next adjacent one. If you don't know Max, he is worth getting to know, but beware. TPTB have already muddied the waters with a cutout sporting an eastern european name.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCwbalOyZWY

Does that mean that we are the ones that Thanos "sent away" in Marvel's Infinity Wars?

This universe, in the Wheeler/Everett Many World's scenario, might be called "Believe It Or Not!"

An insane asylum dystopia world, referred to by outsiders in hushed tones as...

- "DON'T GO THERE!"

If you ever plan a jailbreak, please don't forget me....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8xScxmekQk&list=RDg8xScxmekQk&start_radio=1

"Who signed off on this sci-fi circus?" Indeed ! ! !

Your post titles are always the ants pants!

Don't forget, when they have us outnumbered and outgunned, with our back against the tree:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5FMtV3--70

Humor is a key to survival.

With thanks and love as always Betty !

2 replies by Me Stuff and others
Kay
7h

This was one of the subjects in a novel by CS Lewis - That Hideous Strength, the third books of his ‘Space Trilogy’ published in 1945 … the third book is worth reading as a stand-alone commentary on the last 5-10 years … hmmm

