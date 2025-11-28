WTF is BrainBridge?
And who signed off on this sci-fi circus?
BrainBridge exploded into public view in May 2024 with a glossy video, a futuristic website, and a very confident pitch about an AI guided head‑transplant system. The public face belongs to Hashem Al Ghaili, a “science communicator”, molecular biologist, and filmmaker known for projects like EctoLife.
On paper, BrainBridge is just a concept. A bold idea. A flashy “this is what the future might look like” showcase. But here is the uncomfortable question no one seems to be asking. What if the “concept” part is only the portion they are willing to show? They present this as a system that can remove a human head, graft it to a donor body, reconnect blood flow, fuse a severed spinal cord, and keep the mind intact through the whole ordeal. They talk about advanced robotics, micro imaging, chemical adhesives, and brain computer interfaces like all of that is just a minor engineering hiccup. Yet every problem they claim to solve is one that current science openly admits is nowhere near solved. At least… not publicly.
Because here is the thing. If any group on Earth actually made progress toward a working head transplant (or babies grown in artificial wombs), would they tell the public about it? Would they publish it? Would they risk the instant moral, legal, and political meltdown that would follow? Or would they bury the early steps under “concept videos” and “future vision” messaging until they were ready to force everyone to accept it as a done deal?
If BrainBridge or anyone like them were “trials” they would have zero incentive to wave that fact around. A breakthrough that messy and ethically explosive would not likely come with a public press release. It would come hidden inside marketing gloss until the day they cannot hide it anymore. The science they claim to master is still supposedly unsolved. Reconnecting a human spinal cord. Keeping a brain alive during a full body swap. Preserving memories, personality, and consciousness. That is not something you just figure out between PowerPoint slides. But there is a long history of labs quietly pushing limits long before the public hears anything. And the polished presentation BrainBridge put out looks suspiciously like something designed to normalize the idea before dropping the real bombshell.
So the question is not whether BrainBridge is doing this. The question is whether we would ever even know if they were. Bottom line. BrainBridge is presented as a futuristic concept, but the possibility that experiments are already happening behind the curtain is not as far fetched as the PR messaging wants you to think. They show us the animations. They do not show us the lab or all of the Science™. And that gap is exactly where the real story usually lives.
You are always on the ball and ahead of the curve Betty!
Thank you for that.
Like the lady said on a YT comment thread - "I'm living in every sci-fi movie I ever saw!"
I suspected it was true when she posted the comment, but now I KNOW its true.
Here is one for the Fortean followers: "PETER THIEL" is an anagram for "THE REPTILE."
Believe It Or Not!
About ten years ago a young Russian man with MS or Lou Gehrig's Disease was volunteering for the first head transplant. Never caught the follow up. If there was one.
Back in the distant and magical 80's Steve Martin had a great comedy called The Man With Two Brains. Very novel, and enjoyable, but Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid still takes the cake, for me anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auzfTPp4moA&list=RDauzfTPp4moA&start_radio=1
It is becoming harder to ignore Max Loughan's statement years ago that CERN changed the mass of one electron and thereby destroyed our original universe hurling us into the next adjacent one. If you don't know Max, he is worth getting to know, but beware. TPTB have already muddied the waters with a cutout sporting an eastern european name.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCwbalOyZWY
Does that mean that we are the ones that Thanos "sent away" in Marvel's Infinity Wars?
This universe, in the Wheeler/Everett Many World's scenario, might be called "Believe It Or Not!"
An insane asylum dystopia world, referred to by outsiders in hushed tones as...
- "DON'T GO THERE!"
If you ever plan a jailbreak, please don't forget me....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8xScxmekQk&list=RDg8xScxmekQk&start_radio=1
"Who signed off on this sci-fi circus?" Indeed ! ! !
Your post titles are always the ants pants!
Don't forget, when they have us outnumbered and outgunned, with our back against the tree:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5FMtV3--70
Humor is a key to survival.
With thanks and love as always Betty !
This was one of the subjects in a novel by CS Lewis - That Hideous Strength, the third books of his ‘Space Trilogy’ published in 1945 … the third book is worth reading as a stand-alone commentary on the last 5-10 years … hmmm