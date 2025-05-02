Share this postBodhisattvas BettyYellow Fever Vaccines for the PoorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreYellow Fever Vaccines for the PoorBrought to you by "Philanthropic" Rockefeller Me StuffMay 02, 202511Share this postBodhisattvas BettyYellow Fever Vaccines for the PoorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54Share11Share this postBodhisattvas BettyYellow Fever Vaccines for the PoorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore54Share
This is nuts! The town priest selling the idea…. And Why record names? Isn’t it just for the benefit of health? Infuriating video but an excellent find. Let’s follow up on the outcome of this insane experiment!
“The story omits to tell, however, that the same problem had arisen a year and half earlier in Brazil.5 Brazilian and North American scientists who produced the 17D vaccine in Rio de Janeiro found that the most probable cause of jaundice linked with the yellow fever vaccine was contamination by an unknown virus present in the human serum, and that the manufacture of a serum-free 17D vaccine put an end to the incidence of postvaccination jaundice…Scientists who conducted this trial found that some of the vaccine’s recipients developed complications such as serum sickness, rash, and jaundice; these complications were attributed to reaction to anti–yellow fever serum. “ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8589052/