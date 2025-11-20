Yoga is a Gateway Drug to Withcraft, Blood Sacrifices, Astral Projecting, and Being Possessed by Demons
What in the Propaganda is THIS?!?
It is almost too perfect how this all lines up: a powerful family (the Rothschilds) buying up Bible rights generations ago, shaping what knowledge stayed public and what ancient wisdom about health and human history got buried, and then the Smith Mundt Act swinging open the door for propaganda to flood in. Fast forward and suddenly we have a parade of so‑called ex‑yogis and former insiders confidently declaring that yoga is satanic, every pose is a ritual, and meditation is basically a direct line to demons. These people know exactly what yoga is because they lived it, but now they spin it like they escaped a cult and must warn the world that stretching your hips invites evil and deep breathing is spiritual sabotage. They deliver it with all the seriousness of an apocalypse while the rest of us just see people exaggerating the obvious, turning something meant to calm and strengthen the body and mind into a supposed portal to chaos. The whole narrative is absurd, over the top, and transparent enough that anyone with a sense of humor can see it for the propaganda circus it is.
These people coming out to "reveal" yoga's supposed dark side are practitioners who didn't integrate yoga's highest teachings that help you align with Divine Source. They may have been accomplished practitioners of asanas, but they weren't able to activate and utilize their higher divine knowing.
When they were "informed" by "good Christians" that they were open to demonic powers, their minds weren't sufficiently developed to rebuff the "revealed truth" of the "good Christians". Accomplished yogis who have integrated their inner self with the Infinite Divine are able to recognize that the "good Christians" are ignorant of deeper spiritual unity with Divine Source.
This is because Christians typically are, as they would say, "believers," rather than "experiencers." When you've experienced cosmic harmony, it's embodied within you, and thus you are an Experiencer of God, rather than a believer.
Most Christians won't understand this, until they, themselves, become Experiencers, as many Christian mystics have been throughout history. At the mystical level of cosmic consciousness, the unity of different paths to God becomes apparent.