Joel Bruce Wallach
3h

These people coming out to "reveal" yoga's supposed dark side are practitioners who didn't integrate yoga's highest teachings that help you align with Divine Source. They may have been accomplished practitioners of asanas, but they weren't able to activate and utilize their higher divine knowing.

When they were "informed" by "good Christians" that they were open to demonic powers, their minds weren't sufficiently developed to rebuff the "revealed truth" of the "good Christians". Accomplished yogis who have integrated their inner self with the Infinite Divine are able to recognize that the "good Christians" are ignorant of deeper spiritual unity with Divine Source.

This is because Christians typically are, as they would say, "believers," rather than "experiencers." When you've experienced cosmic harmony, it's embodied within you, and thus you are an Experiencer of God, rather than a believer.

Most Christians won't understand this, until they, themselves, become Experiencers, as many Christian mystics have been throughout history. At the mystical level of cosmic consciousness, the unity of different paths to God becomes apparent.

