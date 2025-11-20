It is almost too perfect how this all lines up: a powerful family (the Rothschilds) buying up Bible rights generations ago, shaping what knowledge stayed public and what ancient wisdom about health and human history got buried, and then the Smith Mundt Act swinging open the door for propaganda to flood in. Fast forward and suddenly we have a parade of so‑called ex‑yogis and former insiders confidently declaring that yoga is satanic, every pose is a ritual, and meditation is basically a direct line to demons. These people know exactly what yoga is because they lived it, but now they spin it like they escaped a cult and must warn the world that stretching your hips invites evil and deep breathing is spiritual sabotage. They deliver it with all the seriousness of an apocalypse while the rest of us just see people exaggerating the obvious, turning something meant to calm and strengthen the body and mind into a supposed portal to chaos. The whole narrative is absurd, over the top, and transparent enough that anyone with a sense of humor can see it for the propaganda circus it is.

More on this later…