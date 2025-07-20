Bodhisattvas Betty

Amaterasu Solar
18h

I would give all I have for a continuous supply of raw milk. Granted, that's VERY little I can offerfor that privilege... LOL!

I struggle to maintain organic veggies, grass-fed AND finished beef, pastured eggs... My money stretches thinly but, being homeless, I don't have rent (can't afford rent) so I usually manage to feed M'self well.

Thanks for this. I am glad I never paid attention to "calories," long ago determining the insanity of such. I mean, burn some coconut oil and burn some fiber and in the right amounts they will have the same calories, but the oil will be taken up by the body and the fiber will pass through. Clearly "calories" are bunk.

Jane
16h

Wonderful read.

My system works so differently on non-synthetic foods from good places, that I've planted a kitchen garden. Am even toying with the thought of a few hens and dairy goats. They'd have a good life and I'd know exactly where my eggs and dairy came from.

Meanwhile, I enjoy buying what I need from folks I know. This food gives me more energy, just as plant medicine from my yard somehow works better than organic herbs from stores.

Even growing micro greens indoors gave me that boost. Everything is energetically alive and responsive. What a fascinating world.

