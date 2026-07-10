Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

A while back now - 10 or more years - I started getting dizzy, then collapsing on the floor. The doc said I had Lyme disease, and I was not surprised. Not long before, I had found a tick in a certain place on My body.

The doc wanted to put Me on some med or another, but I started using cat's claw - an herb - and almost immediately the symptoms went away. I was on cat's claw for two years, and when I stopped the symptoms did not return.

But yeah, today, everything is Lyme, and They have meds for it that They profit from.

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
1d

I have to print these out to study. You amaze me!

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