A woman on X recently informed me that she knows she has Lyme disease because she took an IGeneX test. Case closed, apparently. The laboratory printed some words on expensive paper, a few bands reacted, and now an invisible corkscrew bacterium delivered by a microscopic woodland assassin has been convicted beyond all reasonable doubt. No body, no eyewitness, no meaningful reconstruction of the alleged crime scene, and often no remembered tick bite, but the antibody bands have spoken. Cue the ominous music. Dun dun dun.

This is where modern medicine has trained people to stop thinking. A laboratory report is treated as though it were a photograph of the supposed culprit sitting inside the patient’s knee wearing a name tag that says Borrelia burgdorferi. It is nothing of the sort. Lyme testing does not recover a living bacterium from the body, establish where it came from, demonstrate that it is producing symptoms, or prove that a tick deposited it into anyone. Much of the testing looks for antibody reactions to selected laboratory targets and then interprets those reactions through a scoring system created by the laboratory. IGeneX also sells PCR testing, but its commonly discussed Lyme panels can include IgM and IgG ImmunoBlots, screening immunoassays, cellular-response testing, and PCR bundled together. Its current Lyme panels range from hundreds of dollars to more than $1,000 (plus).

That is not one definitive test answering one definitive question. It is a collection of methods producing different kinds of signals, followed by a story about what those signals supposedly mean.

An ImmunoBlot is essentially a highly managed binding experiment. Selected proteins or manufactured supposed antigenic material are placed on a membrane. The patient’s serum is introduced. If substances in that serum bind strongly enough to certain supposed targets, visible bands appear. Someone then decides which bands matter, how dark they must be, how many are required, and which combination gets translated into the word “positive.” The test is not watching bacteria invade the body. It is not observing a tick transfer anything. It is not proving that whatever produced the binding reaction is responsible for the patient’s fatigue, joint pain, digestive problems, dizziness, anxiety, or brain fog.

It is pattern matching followed by interpretation.

Even IGeneX describes its ImmunoBlots as immunoassays that detect antibodies interpreted as responses to Borrelia. The CDC’s standard system also relies primarily on antibody testing, using an enzyme immunoassay followed by another antibody assay or immunoblot. The argument is therefore not that IGeneX invented antibody testing from scratch. The problem is the enormous leap from “something in this serum reacted with these laboratory targets” to “a tick injected a pathogenic bacterium that is currently causing this person’s entire multisystem illness.” Those are not the same statement.

The Laboratory Did Not Witness the Tick Crime

People talk about Lyme testing as though the test traveled backward through time and recorded the alleged exposure. It did not. It did not see the person outdoors. It did not see a tick attach. It did not see material pass from tick saliva into tissue. It did not document a bacterium spreading through the body. It did not demonstrate that a particular biological signal appeared only after the bite. It took a sample from a symptomatic person who had already entered the Lyme diagnostic pipeline and looked for reactivity that had been designated Lyme-associated. That order seriously matters.

The person usually gets tested because they already feels terrible, has been told their symptoms resemble “Lyme disease” (which is really a bunch of vague symptoms much like all other germ theory based juju), the individual remembers being near a tick, lives in a certain tick-fest filled regions, or has found a practitioner who specializes in detecting elusive tick-borne illnesses. The test is not being applied neutrally across the entire population. It is being applied to a selected group that has already been primed for the diagnosis. Then the reactive result is treated as confirmation of the original suspicion. This is circularity wearing a lab coat.

The obvious comparison group would be thousands of healthy people with no Lyme diagnosis, no remembered tick exposure, and no reason to suspect a tick-related illness, tested with the exact same expansive specialty panels and interpreted under the exact same rules. Not a handful of carefully selected healthy controls. Not people screened out because they had confusing medical histories. Not a population tested with a different method. I mean large, genuinely representative groups tested with the same broad menu of bands, antibody assays, PCR targets, cellular tests, and interpretive criteria.

How many would produce one or more reactive findings? How many would have the same antibody bands? How many would produce weak or intermittent PCR signals?How many would be labeled positive or indeterminate if a practitioner were actively searching for explanations? How many perfectly functional people would suddenly become “Lyme patients” the moment somebody ordered the panel? You cannot know what is unusual in sick people until you establish how often the same signal appears in people who are not sick. That is not a minor technicality. It is the entire foundation of meaningful diagnostic interpretation.

Population studies have found measurable Borrelia “antibody” prevalence outside groups presenting for Lyme treatment, and estimates vary substantially according to geography, occupation, sampling method, and the assays used. A 2022 systematic review reported a pooled global seroprevalence of 14.5 percent across included studies, while a recent national estimate for English adults using two-tier testing was approximately 0.49 percent. Those radically different numbers should immediately tell us that “How many people have this signal?” depends heavily on where researchers look, whom they test, and how they define a positive result.

It also exposes the trick hidden in the phrase “healthy people rarely have it.” Rare according to which assay? Which threshold? Which antigens? Which region? Which population? Which exclusion criteria? Which definition of healthy? Were they tested with the same massive specialty panel sold to people with chronic symptoms, or with a narrower public-health testing algorithm? A person cannot simply point to a laboratory printout and declare that the underlying biological story has been settled.

The TB Comparison Nobody Wants to Discuss

The same conceptual problem appears with tuberculosis testing. A person can have immune reactivity associated with the tuberculosis model and have no symptoms of tuberculosis disease. Medicine handles that problem by creating another category, called latent tuberculosis infection. The person is said to harbor the supposed organism without active illness, sometimes for decades.

Notice what happened there. The presence of a laboratory signal did not automatically equal disease because too many healthy people had the signal without being sick. The theory had to expand and create a dormant category.

With Lyme, the reasoning often runs in the opposite direction. A chronically tired person supposedly has antibody reactivity, and suddenly the reactivity is treated as the explanation for everything. Yet if the same type of signal were discovered broadly in healthy people, the medical system could simply rename that state “past exposure,” “asymptomatic infection,” “latent carriage,” or “immune memory.” The terminology changes, but the central problem remains untouched: the laboratory result does not independently prove why one person is ill and another person is not.

That is the shell game. When a person has a signal and symptoms, the signal supposedly explains the symptoms. When a person has a signal without symptoms, the organism is supposedly dormant, controlled, cleared, or merely remembered by the immune system. Every outcome is absorbed into the same theory.

Sick with a positive result? Infection.

Healthy with a positive result? Prior exposure.

Sick with a negative result? The organism is hiding.

Healthy and never tested? Assumed negative.

That is not a clean test of the theory. It is a filing system that can accommodate anything.

But My PCR Found DNA

PCR sounds more impressive because it comes wrapped in the language of genetics, amplification, and molecular precision. IGeneX states that its Lyme multiplex PCR looks for selected DNA sequences associated with Borrelia, including OspA plasmid and flagellin gene targets. It offers PCR on specimens including blood, serum, urine, tissue, cerebrospinal fluid, synovial fluid, breast milk, and ticks. This still does not mean the test has produced a living bacterium in a tiny police lineup.

PCR begins with sequences chosen by the test developer. Short primers are designed to bind to selected target regions. The machine then amplifies material under specified laboratory conditions until a detectable signal appears or does not appear. The result depends on primer design, sample handling, contamination controls, amplification conditions, signal thresholds, and how the final product is verified.

A positive amplification signal is not the same as proving that an intact living bacterium is multiplying in the body and causing a particular symptom complex. It does not establish that a tick delivered the material. It does not establish that the sequence is unique in every real-world specimen. It does not establish that the detected material is biologically active rather than fragmented, degraded, transient, or introduced during collection or processing.

This becomes especially strange when urine PCR is marketed as evidence for a chronic systemic condition. Urine is one of the body’s waste streams. Finding an amplified sequence in urine does not automatically reveal whether the source was an intact organism, filtered debris, environmental contamination, or a technical artifact. Yet the emotional interpretation is enormous: “There it is. The tick bacterium is inside me.” No. There is a signal that the assay interpreted as matching a selected target. Everything after that is inference.

A Few Bands, a Thousand-Dollar Story

The power of Lyme testing does not come merely from the chemistry. It comes from the narrative layered on top of the chemistry. A patient arrives exhausted, achy, foggy, dizzy, nauseated, unable to sleep, intolerant of exercise, emotionally overwhelmed, and desperate for someone to take her seriously. Conventional clinicians may have dismissed her for years. Then a specialty practitioner finally says, “I believe you. We are going to find the hidden cause.” That moment is profoundly validating.

The patient orders an expensive panel. The panel tests enough targets using enough methods that something has a decent chance of reacting. A few bands appear. An equivocal result is treated as meaningful. An IgM response is interpreted as persistent activation. A PCR signal may be added. Perhaps another panel identifies a supposed coinfection. Suddenly, the chaos has a name. The fatigue is Lyme. The headaches are Lyme. The diarrhea is Lyme. The palpitations are Lyme. The anxiety is neurological Lyme. The joint pain is disseminated Lyme. The insomnia is Lyme attacking the nervous system. The worsening after treatment is a Herxheimer reaction. The failure to improve means biofilms, cyst forms, hidden reservoirs, or untreated coinfections. The improvement means the antimicrobial treatment worked. The relapse means the bacteria returned.

Every road leads back to Lyme.

This kind of theory is not powerful because it explains everything. It appears powerful because nothing is allowed to count against it.

What the Symptom List Actually Looks Like

Take away the label and examine the symptom cluster honestly. The symptoms attributed to chronic Lyme commonly include severe fatigue, brain fog, memory problems, headaches, dizziness, palpitations, exercise intolerance, sleep disruption, temperature dysregulation, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, appetite changes, anxiety, depressed mood, tingling, diffuse pain, muscle aching, and joint discomfort.

That does not look like a clean signature belonging uniquely to one supposed bacterium. It looks like systemic dysregulation (which I highly suspect is a vagus nerve issue as with so many others things). It looks like an autonomic nervous system that is no longer coordinating circulation, digestion, heart rate, respiration, energy use, sensory processing, sleep, and stress responses smoothly. It looks like a vagus nerve and gut-brain communication system receiving distorted signals from the body and sending back equally distorted instructions. It looks like a nervous system stuck in a physiological alarm state.

A 2024 review specifically examined dysautonomia in people carrying the post-treatment Lyme disease label and described overlap involving orthostatic intolerance, small-fiber sensory abnormalities, gastrointestinal dysfunction, cognitive difficulties, fatigue, and other widespread symptoms. That does not prove that Lyme bacteria caused autonomic dysfunction. It demonstrates something far more useful for this discussion: the symptoms placed under the Lyme umbrella map closely onto a known regulatory-system failure. Why, then, is the hidden-bacterium story treated as the obvious explanation while vagal and autonomic dysfunction are relegated to secondary complications? Why not begin with the communication network that directly governs the systems producing the symptoms?

The Vagus Nerve: The Missing Main Character

The vagus nerve is the body’s massive information highway connecting the brainstem with the heart, lungs, digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and other internal structures. Most of its fibers carry information upward from the body toward the brain. The brain is therefore not simply commanding the organs like a dictator in a control room. It is continuously receiving reports about gut stretch, chemical conditions, inflammation, nutrient availability, blood pressure, breathing, and internal distress.

When those incoming signals become chaotic, the brain does not calmly conclude that everything is fine. It shifts the body into a defensive operating mode. Digestion changes because survival takes priority over leisurely processing of lunch. Heart rate becomes erratic because circulation is being constantly adjusted. Sleep becomes fragmented because the nervous system remains alert. Muscles tighten because the body anticipates threat. Pain sensitivity increases because the system lowers the threshold for detecting danger. Energy collapses because the body begins rationing activity. Thinking becomes difficult because attention is redirected toward internal threat signals. Mood changes because emotion is not floating separately above the body. It is constructed partly from the brain’s interpretation of internal physiological information.

That entire cascade can create the experience of being systemically poisoned, infected, inflamed, or attacked without requiring a corkscrew bacterium to be chewing through every organ. The symptoms are real. The microbial explanation may be the fiction (cough cough it totally is).

Tick Saliva Is Not an Empty Syringe

Even within a non-germ framework, a tick bite does not have to be meaningless. The problem is the cartoon version in which the tick serves as a tiny syringe carrying a named villain. Ticks are blood-feeding parasites. They remain attached while releasing a chemically active salivary mixture designed to prevent clotting, alter local circulation, suppress pain and itching, interfere with tissue responses, and keep the host from disrupting the meal. Tick saliva contains complex molecules that alter inflammatory, vascular, and cellular signaling at the bite site.

That gives us a far more interesting possibility. The bite itself may be a minimal physiological insult. The saliva may disturb local tissue signaling. The mechanical injury may activate peripheral sensory nerves. The person’s mast cells, fascia, vascular system, and autonomic network may respond abnormally. The event may act as the final stressor in someone whose system was already unstable from chronic stress, pesticide exposure, poor sleep, nutritional depletion, gut disruption, medication use, hormonal changes, or prior trauma. A tick might be a trigger without being a bacterial Uber driver. But I really don’t think it’s more than just a local reaction.

The medical world already accepts that a supposed tick bite can precede alpha-gal syndrome, a major change in later physiological reactivity involving mammalian meat products. That alone destroys the simplistic idea that the only medically interesting thing a tick can do is inject a supposed pathogen (which if this were really true no one would be alive to tell this far-fetched tale). A bite can supposedly alter signaling and later reactivity. The question is how many other post-bite syndromes have been forced into the infection box because germ theory supplies medicine with its favorite villain (that makes people assign blame to something that didn’t really cause the issue). Was it really the tick or was it all the pharmaceuticals and pesticides in the meat? How would one really know?

The Gut-Brain Axis Gets Bulldozed

Then comes treatment. People diagnosed with chronic Lyme may spend months or years taking antibiotics, antimicrobial herbs, antiparasitic drugs, supplements, binders, restrictive diets, and elaborate “detox” protocols. When their digestion deteriorates, energy collapses, anxiety intensifies, sleep becomes worse, and food tolerance shrinks, the treatment industry may interpret the deterioration as evidence that hidden organisms are dying. How convenient.

Antibiotics profoundly alter microbial communities and chemical activity within the gut. Gut disruption can change motility, bile metabolism, nutrient availability, intestinal signaling, and vagal input to the brain. The resulting symptoms can include diarrhea, constipation, bloating, nausea, fatigue, cognitive problems, sleep disturbance, and mood changes, which are then folded back into the Lyme narrative. The treatment can manufacture the very symptom profile used to justify more treatment. The patient is told they are experiencing “die-off.” Another medication is added. Then another supplement. Then a binder for the supplement reaction. Then a probiotic for the antibiotic damage. Then a restricted diet because food has become intolerable. And don’t even get me started on what I think vaccines do! Soon the person is spending a small fortune managing a medical identity built on a laboratory signal that never independently proved the original causal story.

Fascia, Charge, and the Body’s Internal Weather

The fascial system offers another route that is almost completely ignored in the microbial crime drama. Fascia is not inert wrapping paper. It is hydrated, mechanically responsive, electrically active connective tissue filled with sensory nerve endings and integrated with movement, circulation, interstitial fluid flow, and autonomic signaling. When fascia becomes dehydrated, inflamed, mechanically restricted, or loaded with persistent stress tension, sensory information entering the nervous system changes. The brain receives altered reports about pressure, movement, pain, position, and internal safety. Those reports can feed directly into autonomic regulation.

A person can then experience shifting joint pain, muscle tightness, headaches, tingling, chest discomfort, digestive symptoms, fatigue, and bizarre migrating sensations without requiring a bacterium to migrate around the body like a fugitive changing hotels every night.

Bioelectric regulation matters here because nerves, muscles, membranes, connective tissue, and fluid compartments operate through charge relationships, ion movement, electrical gradients, hydration, and conductivity. The body is not merely a sack of chemicals. It is an electrochemical field constantly adjusting itself.

Disturb electrolyte balance, tissue hydration, membrane potential, extracellular charge, microvascular flow, or mechanical signaling, and symptoms can appear in multiple systems at once. Add chronic sympathetic activation and poor vagal regulation, and the whole person can feel as though every organ is malfunctioning. That is a systems explanation. Lyme culture offers a mascot.

Fear Porn With Eight Legs

Ticks are perfect for medical fear marketing because they are genuinely creepy (did you know Lord Walter Rothschild started this whole parasitic fear porn craze with the bubonic plague story and fleas). They are tiny enough to be invisible, common enough that anyone might have encountered one, and biologically strange enough to carry an aura of menace. The smaller the tick, the better the story works.

“You probably never saw it.”

“You may not remember the bite.”

“The rash does not always appear.”

“The bacteria can hide.”

“The blood test may miss it.”

“The symptoms may emerge later.”

“The organism can move into tissues.”

“The treatment may make you worse before you improve.”

At what point does an explanation become so flexible that it ceases to explain anything?

The invisible tick is especially useful because the absence of exposure becomes part of the evidence. You did not see a tick because it was too small. You did not see a rash because not everyone gets one. You tested negative because the bacteria were hiding. You tested positive because the bacteria were found. You are still sick because they persisted. You improved because they were killed. Dun dun dun. Be afraid of the poppy seed with legs. Then purchase the panel and buy in to the nonsense.

“But I Have the Bacteria”

No, you have a test result. That result may represent antibody binding. It may represent a cellular reaction under artificial laboratory conditions. It may represent amplification of a selected sequence. It may represent previous exposure, cross-reactivity, nonspecific binding, technical variation, contamination, background biological material, or a laboratory cutoff that converts weak reactivity into a positive category.

Even finding an intact bacterium would not automatically prove that it caused the person’s illness. Human bodies contain vast communities of microorganisms and microbial material. Presence is not synonymous with pathology. Association is not causation. Detection is not mechanism.

The crucial comparison is not between a sick person with a positive test and a sick person who was never tested. It is between symptomatic and asymptomatic people tested in the same way, using the same panel, under the same interpretive rules, with careful attention to geography, environmental exposures, prior medical treatment, gut health, autonomic function, and total symptom burden.

Until broad testing of genuinely healthy populations is performed with the same aggressive specialty methods, nobody gets to casually declare that every reactive band represents an exotic tick-delivered invader. The untested are not confirmed negative. They are unknown. That distinction blows a hole through the confident claim that the test discovered the unique cause of one woman’s symptoms.

The Diagnosis May Be Real to Her Without Being Biologically Correct

The lady arguing with me on X may be genuinely sick. Her fatigue may be crushing. Her pain may be severe. Her cognitive problems may be frightening. Her digestive symptoms may be ruining her daily life. None of that becomes fake merely because I reject the explanation printed on her IGeneX report.

That is precisely the point. People deserve better than having every multisystem breakdown reduced to a germ story. They deserve an investigation of vagal tone, heart-rate variability, orthostatic responses, breathing patterns, sleep quality, gut motility, medication history, antibiotic exposure, environmental chemicals, mold, pesticides, nutritional status, fascia, movement, hormonal shifts, chronic stress, trauma physiology, mitochondrial function, hydration, and bioelectric regulation. They deserve someone asking why the body’s regulatory network collapsed. Instead, they are handed a villain, an expensive test, and an open-ended treatment plan. The diagnosis validates the suffering while potentially misidentifying its source.

A Laboratory Signal Is Not a Biography

This is the part people seem unable to grasp. A test result does not tell the whole story of a human body. It does not explain why one person with reactivity is bedridden while another is healthy. It does not explain why symptoms fluctuate with stress, sleep, menstrual cycles, diet, posture, breathing, movement, weather, or emotional state. It does not explain why the same symptom cluster appears in people diagnosed with fibromyalgia, POTS, chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID, mold illness, multiple chemical sensitivity, panic disorder, functional gastrointestinal disorders, and chronic Lyme. It does not explain why prolonged antimicrobial treatment so often turns into a never-ending project.

The vagus nerve, autonomic system, gut-brain axis, fascia, vascular regulation, and bioelectric environment can explain fluctuation, system-wide involvement, sensory amplification, digestive disruption, heart-rate abnormalities, cognitive symptoms, sleep problems, and the profound relationship between physical and emotional states. The bacterial story cannot even survive without an expanding collection of exceptions.

My position is not that the woman on X who keeps trying to argue with me feels fine. My position is that she has mistaken a laboratory interpretation for proof of causation. She took a test. The test produced a signal. The laboratory attached a name to the signal. A practitioner attached the name to her symptoms. None of those steps proved that a tick injected the cause of her illness. That conclusion was supplied by the story. And no matter how expensive the panel was or how sciency it is made to sound, that receipt is not absolute truth.