Never really thought about the lyrics to the B52’s song Private Idaho until one of my subscribers said something. Weird much?
Private Idaho
The B-52’s
Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo
Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo
Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo
Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo
You’re living in your own private Idaho
Living in your own private Idaho (oh)
Underground like a wild potato
Don’t go on the patio
Beware of the pool, blue bottomless pool
It leads you straight right through the gate that opens on the pool
You’re living in your own private Idaho
You’re living in your own private Idaho
Keep off the path, beware of the gate (your own private Idaho)
Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways” (your own private Idaho)
Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes (woah, woah)
Blind you to the awful surprise (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, yeah)
That awaits for you at the bottom of the bottomless blue, blue, blue pool
You’re livin’ in your own private Idaho, Idaho
You’re out of control, the rivers that roll
You fell into the water and down to Idaho
Get out of the state, get out of the state you’re in
You better beware
You’re living in your own private Idaho
You’re living in your own private Idaho
Keep off the patio (your own private Idaho)
Keep off the path (your own private Idaho)
The lawn may be green, but you better not be seen (woah, woah)
Walkin’ through the gate that leads you down (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, yeah)
Down to a pool fraught with danger, it’s a pool full of strangers
Hey! You’re living in your own private Idaho
Where do I go from here to a better state than this?
Well, don’t be blind to the big surprise
Swimming ‘round and ‘round like the deadly hand of a radium clock
At the bottom of the pool
I-I-Idaho, I-I-Idaho
Woah-oh, woah, woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Get out of the state (ah-ah-ah-ah)
Get out of the state (ah-ah-ah-ah)
You’re living in your own private Idaho
Livin’ in your own private Idaho