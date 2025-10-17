Never really thought about the lyrics to the B52’s song Private Idaho until one of my subscribers said something. Weird much?

Private Idaho

The B-52’s

Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo

Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo

Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo

Hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo



You’re living in your own private Idaho

Living in your own private Idaho (oh)

Underground like a wild potato

Don’t go on the patio

Beware of the pool, blue bottomless pool

It leads you straight right through the gate that opens on the pool



You’re living in your own private Idaho

You’re living in your own private Idaho

Keep off the path, beware of the gate (your own private Idaho)

Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways” (your own private Idaho)

Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes (woah, woah)

Blind you to the awful surprise (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, yeah)

That awaits for you at the bottom of the bottomless blue, blue, blue pool



You’re livin’ in your own private Idaho, Idaho

You’re out of control, the rivers that roll

You fell into the water and down to Idaho

Get out of the state, get out of the state you’re in

You better beware



You’re living in your own private Idaho

You’re living in your own private Idaho

Keep off the patio (your own private Idaho)

Keep off the path (your own private Idaho)

The lawn may be green, but you better not be seen (woah, woah)

Walkin’ through the gate that leads you down (woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, yeah)

Down to a pool fraught with danger, it’s a pool full of strangers



Hey! You’re living in your own private Idaho

Where do I go from here to a better state than this?

Well, don’t be blind to the big surprise

Swimming ‘round and ‘round like the deadly hand of a radium clock

At the bottom of the pool



I-I-Idaho, I-I-Idaho

Woah-oh, woah, woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Ah-ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah



Get out of the state (ah-ah-ah-ah)

Get out of the state (ah-ah-ah-ah)

You’re living in your own private Idaho

Livin’ in your own private Idaho