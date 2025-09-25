There’s a script that repeats itself: spectacle detonates, outrage spreads, and the solution — usually some techno-security cure — is foisted on a frightened public. Watch enough political theater and you see the same beats again and again. Snake Eyes (Brian De Palma, 1998) gave us the template, a staged assassination at a public spectacle, corrupted protectors, and a truth-bearer who peels back the set dressing. That blueprint is now being used in real life: a public assassination, an urgent push to adopt sweeping AI surveillance, and private operators selling a product they say will stop the next spectacle before it happens.

I’m going to say what needs saying: people who have watched this theater for years smell an operation. They aren’t gullible or paranoid for asking why so many moving parts, private vendors, intelligence-linked operators, sudden policy pushes, and symbolic stunts and keep lining up to make mass surveillance feel “necessary.” Read Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard’s Stack for a granular blow-by-blow and they did excellent work; go follow them. I’m not rehashing every citation; I’m connecting the dots and calling the pattern what it looks like.

HOW SNAKE EYES FUNCTIONS AS A LENS

De Palma’s film doesn’t predict anything mystical — it teaches style. It shows how spectacle can be a smokescreen for conspiracy. The playbook is simple: create a public trauma, use that trauma to justify extraordinary responses, then normalize those responses until the public accepts them as inevitable. The Snake Eyes beat is now standard issue: event → panic → vendor pitch → policy.

WHAT HAPPENED (TIMELINE — TIGHT, SUSPICIOUS)

Leading up to September 10, 2025: Aaron Cohen and allied channels begin publicly pushing GIDEON — an always-on online threat-detection product. The rollout includes TV spots, platform clips, and fundraising chatter.

September 10, 2025: A high-profile assassination (Charlie Kirk) detonates the national news cycle and concentrates public emotion.

September 10, 2025: Senator Ted Cruz unveils a major AI “sandbox” legislative pitch — a framework that, in practice, could accelerate deployment and limit oversight for certain technologies.

Early–Mid September 2025: Political elites, from presidential-level figures to state executives and global summits (UN, CGI), flood the space with urgent-sounding AI-security rhetoric.

Late September 2025: The Trump–Epstein statue stunt on the National Mall surfaces and is removed quickly — a symbolic act that landed on the symbolic center of Washington DC.

Sequence isn’t proof. But choreography matters. When product pitches and policy moves are timed to land in the immediate aftermath of a spectacle, you have to ask: who benefits? Who gets a lucrative procurement contract while the public is still shocked? All signs are starting to feel like the lead in one general direction lately…

WHO IS AARON COHEN AND WHAT IS GIDEON?

Gideon is being sold as the perfect techno-solution: a “digital detective that never sleeps.” That tagline disguises a monstrous operational reality.

What Gideon is marketed to do:

Continuously scan vast tracts of open-source data — social posts, forums, public messaging — 24/7.

Identify “patterns” of radicalization and pre-attack indicators by mapping language clusters, network links, and behavioral markers.

Produce “leads” or threat profiles for law enforcement and security clients, supposedly preventing attacks before they happen.

How it’s sold: emotionally. The pitch is “If only they had Gideon, none of this would happen.” Who wouldn’t want a tool that prevents tragedy? That emotional sell is what bends institutions toward purchase and pilots.

Why Gideon is terrifying in practice:

False positives at scale. Language is context-heavy. Humor, irony, grief, and political rhetoric all look like red flags to crude pattern detectors. That means ordinary people — activists, journalists, critics — can be flagged and targeted.

Outsourced policing. When private products feed public enforcement, accountability dissolves. Who audits the model? Who controls the training data? Who answers when an algorithm ruins someone’s life?

Pre-crime logic. The marketing turns grievance and thought into actionable “threat” categories. Welcome to the pre-crime era: suspicion before action; punishment without wrongdoing.

Normalization through fear. After a shock, Gideon-sellers can pass pilots and contracts under the excuse of “preventing the next attack.” Pilots become permanent; temporary emergency measures ossify.

Bottom line: Gideon behaves like fiction made policy. It weaponizes prediction and then sells it back to a frightened public as salvation.

The Dangers are Documented, Auditable, and Unconstitutional

Gideon and similar platforms are not theoretical: they are deployed to scan, scrape, and profile Americans 24/7 in real time. Intelligence-adjacent actors, including operators with Israeli intelligence ties, are deeply involved in the architecture, training, and deployment of these AI pre-policing systems. Their algorithms continuously monitor social media, messaging, and public behavior to flag “potential threats” — people who might commit a crime, even if they haven’t. This is classic pre-crime logic weaponized with 21st-century technology.

The risks are immediate and provable:

Procurement opacity: Contracts shield methods and data sources under “proprietary” and classified designations. Even oversight bodies often lack access.

No independent audits: Accuracy metrics, false-positive rates, and model biases are unpublished or obfuscated. Your private conversations, affiliations, or protest participation could trigger alerts without your knowledge.

Function creep: Originally sold for counterterrorism, these systems now monitor political movements, protests, journalists, and private citizens.

Constitutional mismatch: The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches, and the First protects free expression. Preemptively scanning everyone’s digital life in the name of threat detection flagrantly violates both principles. This is surveillance without probable cause and the essence of an unconstitutional panopticon.

THE SYMBOLS AND THE NARRATIVE MACHINE

The Trump–Epstein statue on the National Mall wasn’t a mere spectacle — it was a signal in a larger intelligence theater. Symbols orient public attention and help normalize extraordinary measures. Pair that with Gideon-style AI, Israeli intelligence involvement, sealed files, and the political actors quietly enabling this infrastructure, and the pattern is clear: preemptive surveillance is being operationalized under a veneer of “protection” while ordinary Americans are effectively under digital scrutiny 24/7.

WHY ARE LEGISLATORS ALLOWING THIS?

It’s stunning, almost cinematic: legislators, from state houses to Congress, are greenlighting AI surveillance pilots while high-profile incidents — Charlie Kirk’s assassination, public stunts, media distractions — dominate attention. They allow private, intelligence-linked operators to develop pre-crime platforms that monitor citizens in real time, and they do so without clear legal frameworks, oversight, or accountability. Why? Contract incentives, lobbying, fear-driven narratives — and in some cases, perhaps, influence operations quietly pushing the agenda. The result: the erosion of constitutional safeguards in plain sight.

Why should this alarm you?

Scale without safeguards. Automated, continuous scraping of speech and social networks at scale means false positives, mis-contextualized flags, and disproportionate impacts on citizens. Most civil-liberties frameworks weren’t built for an algorithm that treats speech patterns as predictive evidence. Private actors, public power. Companies and political operators can build capabilities in the private sector and then slide them into public life via contracts and pilot programs — often with limited transparency. When the pitch is emotionally charged, oversight becomes an afterthought. Normalization by spectacle. High-drama events compress public reaction. That’s when people are most willing to trade liberty for the illusion of safety. Legal mismatch. Constitutional protections — free speech, due process, protections against unreasonable searches — don’t map cleanly onto a 24/7 algorithmic panopticon. We should be wary of letting crisis-driven urgency be the pretext for permanent legal changes.

