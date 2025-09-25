Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

alexosijek
5h

Uh...What can possibly go wrong? Really good question.

Kieran Jaegar
4h

If people think the government watching their messages and flagging for pre-crime is bad, just wait till everyone finds out what the right (wrong) electromagnetic frequencies can do.

Pre-crime is just step one. Extrajudicial punishment based on those parameters (with total plausible deniability) is the next step en masse for any wannabe totalitarian government.

They'll be flagged, and then they'll just... get sick. Or suddenly start doing things that make everyone around them convinced they're intentionally self-destructing.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=k4a1xS_Qm1o&t=363

I had a preview of this ride, and it really doesn't matter even if you try if you keep your arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times.

My advice: buckle up, y'all. It's gonna get wild out there.

--🔑

