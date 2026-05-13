Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

Thank You so much! Though I naturally breathe with My diaphragm - rarely if ever doing chest breathing - I had never thought of breathing rapidly like that. Will be trying it as soon as I am fully awake! LOL!

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Anne's avatar
Anne
2h

Breath of fire isn't really for those with a dysregulated nervous system as the receptors in the brain has normalised a lower level of carbon dioxide in their bodies and a sudden increase of carbon dioxide is seen as unsafe and will probably make them a lot worse. For those people a gentle slow increase of carbon dioxide is much better with the likes of Buteyko breathing, here is a free mini course to learn some of the basics. You can also find him on YouTube David Jacko Jackson but be careful not to try any of the advanced exercises as they will make you worse.

https://www.probreathwork.com/

Just click on the start for free button and go slowly.

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