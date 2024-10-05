The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has left many questioning whether this natural disaster was just another orchestrated event used to further the interests of powerful elites. Elon Musk, a pivotal figure in this narrative, is deeply embedded in North Carolina’s business ecosystem through his business agreement with Piedmont Lithium, a company critical to the production of Tesla’s electric vehicle batteries. However, Musk’s ties go far deeper than just business—they extend into realms of globalist control, social influence, and resource monopolization.

Piedmont Lithium and Tesla: Securing Critical Resources through 2025

Musk’s partnership with Piedmont Lithium, a major player in the lithium industry, was initially solidified in 2020 and extended in 2023 through a revised agreement that guarantees 125,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate to Tesla.

This crucial supply of lithium, needed for Tesla’s EV batteries, runs through 2025. The Gaston County, North Carolina-based project, however, hit significant resistance from local residents and regulators. Concerns about the environmental and social impacts of mining led to permits being delayed and operations halted in 2023. Locals feared the devastation of ecosystems, risks to water quality, and general disruption to their way of life.

The delays in mining activities raised tensions between Piedmont Lithium and North Carolina residents, with environmental concerns stalling the project’s forward movement. On May 7, 2024, Piedmont Lithium secured a significant mining permit from North Carolina after posting a $4 million reclamation bond, marking a crucial step in its billion-dollar project to mine spodumene concentrate for battery production.

The project's potential has raised concerns among local residents regarding the environmental impacts of living near a mine.

State officials have required Piedmont to conduct regular water quality monitoring and implement specific waste management practices due to these concerns. Additionally, the company must obtain further air quality and wastewater permits, along with a zoning variance from local officials, which could be delayed until at least July. But then, in October 2024, Hurricane Helene struck, creating massive devastation in the very region where Piedmont’s lithium resources are located.

Was Hurricane Helene Steered? The Suspicious Timing and Disaster Capitalism

While the hurricane’s destruction was real, whispers of manipulation began circulating. Could Helene have been steered toward this region intentionally to weaken local resistance and clear the way for Piedmont Lithium’s future operations? The storm hit just as resistance to Piedmont’s lithium mining project was growing, and the devastation could serve as a reset button, turning local priorities toward economic recovery rather than environmental protection.

Some claim this is an example of disaster capitalism, a term coined to describe how crises can be exploited for profit. Musk’s rapid deployment of Starlink—his satellite internet service—after the hurricane seems suspect. While it appeared to be an effort to restore communication, it also entrenched his companies deeper into regional infrastructure, potentially paving the way for future government contracts and the revival of Piedmont Lithium’s halted operations without local interference.

Elon Musk: A Globalist in Disguise?

Elon Musk is often portrayed as a maverick entrepreneur, but a closer look at his affiliations suggests otherwise. In 2008, Musk was chosen as a World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leader, a recognition given to rising stars who align with the WEF’s agenda for centralized global governance. Musk’s presence in this elite circle reveals his ties to a network that prioritizes power consolidation and global control under the guise of sustainability and philanthropy.

In addition, Musk is a member of The Giving Pledge, founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. While the pledge claims to promote wealth redistribution through philanthropy, critics argue that it allows elites to maintain control by keeping wealth within their circles, rather than truly relinquishing power. Musk’s involvement in these globalist movements suggests that his public image of rebellion and innovation hides a deeper connection to centralized control mechanisms that benefit the few at the expense of the many.

X (Formerly Twitter) and Narrative Control

Musk’s influence doesn’t stop at business or philanthropy—it extends into social narrative control. Musk purchased X, rebranding it as a platform for free speech and open dialogue. However, the reality is far more complicated. Musk’s co-investors in X include Larry Ellison, Bill Ackman and Nerix Oxman, and the Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud (all of who are the Giving Pledge roster), and can be connected back to financial behemoths like BlackRock and Vanguard. These are not organizations known for promoting free expression—they are tied to globalist agendas that prioritize profit and control over open discourse.

While Musk claims X is a free speech haven, the platform’s ownership structure suggests it may serve to manipulate public opinion under the guise of freedom. The firms and individuals who have invested in X wield substantial influence over the platform’s direction, raising questions about how free the speech truly is. These companies are notorious for shaping corporate policy and public discourse through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, often aligned with World Economic Forum goals.

BlackRock, Vanguard, and Globalist Power

Through their holdings in Tesla, X, and thousands of other corporations, BlackRock and Vanguard are at the top of the pyramid in terms of global financial influence. They control trillions of dollars in assets and push for policies that support global governance models like those proposed by the WEF. Their investment in Musk’s ventures further links him to the globalist elite, suggesting that he is part of a broader strategy to control critical resources, infrastructure, and public discourse.

What If?

The peculiar convergence of events—the stalled Piedmont Lithium operations, the arrival of Hurricane Helene, and Musk’s rapid Starlink deployment—has sparked theories that the storm was intentionally steered to devastate the region. By weakening local resistance and plunging North Carolina into economic turmoil, the door might now be open for Piedmont Lithium to resume operations under the guise of economic recovery and job creation. The timing of the hurricane and the nature of Musk’s business interests make this scenario more than just speculation.

Truth, as they say, is often stranger than fiction. The hurricane’s path, coupled with the stalled operations of Piedmont Lithium, raises the chilling question: What if this disaster was orchestrated to benefit the elite’s economic interests? Musk’s deep ties to the WEF, The Giving Pledge, and his business connections with BlackRock and Vanguard suggest that the real motivations behind these events could be far more sinister than meets the eye.