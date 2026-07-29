Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3d

Metal nanoparticles and don't stand too close to the microwave!

Sure gets one thinking the trajectory won't be good.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3d

Look up Dioxins. The most toxic forever chemicals ever man made, discovered in the 1950’s. From burning polyvinyl plastics at too low a temperature. Causing cancers. Intentionally added to Agent Orange. Think the huge Dioxin cancer plume from the East Palestine train wreck.

Detox is using Chlorella.

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