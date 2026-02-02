Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

As usual, excellent work! The lies those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) tell.

Reply
Share
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
14h

Nothing short of a BRILLIANT post. I learned a great deal. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture